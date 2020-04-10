News that school districts in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties would share a more than $7 million increase in aid from New York state’s $178 billion budget was met with some skepticism from local administrators.

Tony Giannicchi, Allegany-Limestone Central School District’s superintendent, said the state’s information was misleading, as “currently our Foundation Aid has been drawn back and they are giving numbers of future cuts to expect.”

Daniele Vecchio, business administrator for Allegany-Limestone, said when one compares 2019-20 to 2020-21, it can be seen that the local school districts’ aid remained flat.

“The only ‘guaranteed’ number and the primary basis of most districts’ revenues for Cattaraugus and Allegany county school districts is Foundation Aid,” Vecchio said. “In addition to no increase, one of the major issues facing school districts in the upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year, though, is that the usually ‘guaranteed’ Foundation Aid number is not being guaranteed.”

In addition, Vecchio said “the state has told us that if their revenue falls short of their revenue projections, or their expenditures exceed their budget projections, the schools can expect a mid-year cut in Foundation Aid.”

She noted there are three time periods that the state will assess this, which may result in mid-year cuts for 2020-21.

“It is extremely difficult for our boards to approve a budget to send to the voters without knowing what our state aid will be in 2020-21, since that is our largest revenue source,” Vecchio said. “For that number to be unstable is devastating for schools in our area who rely so heavily on our state aid for a balanced budget.”

She said the school districts are also uncertain at this point when their budget votes will occur because of the pandemic, further adding to financial unknowns. Furthermore, she noted figures from the initial executive budget proposal show Allegany-Limestone lost $256,465; Olean lost $192,221; Portville lost $236,043; Franklinville lost $249,124; and Hinsdale lost $116,639.

At the Olean City School District, business administrator Jenny M. Bilotta voiced similar concerns.

“Unfortunately, the 2020-21 budget for all schools may be as confusing as they get because of the level of uncertainty we are all facing,” she said. “The main source of funding for all schools in this area is Foundation Aid.”

She, too, said the most challenging aspect for all schools is the fact that the new state budget “allows for mid-year cuts that nobody can put a figure to right now.”

This leaves districts with the “daunting task of planning major cuts that we don’t know if they will actually come to fruition or not,” Bilotta lamented.

Scott Payne, district superintendent and CEO for Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, said he contacted Deanna Schettine, executive director of finance for the organization, to obtain her opinion on the matter.

“The state is capping Foundation Aid at the 2019-20 level,” Schettine said in echoing other administrators’ comments. “However, they are technically reducing Foundation Aid, which they are calling the ‘Pandemic Adjustment.’ The state is reducing their share of the aid to districts by this amount which is included on each district’s state aid runs.”

She noted the reductions are being backfilled by the “Federal Cares Restoration” fund, which is the same amount as was reduced by the state for its Pandemic Adjustment. This is the districts’ portion of the Federal Stimulus money that was just approved.

“So the state is simply swapping out a portion of the state aid they would pay for an equal amount of federal money to make the district whole or a net zero effect,” she explained. “All other expense-based aids are still flowing as per the calculations. (There are) no reductions at this time for expense-based aids.

“Therefore, the increases shown in the aid runs are only attributed to expenses incurred in the prior year and building aid associated with the new capital expense,” she said.

Schettine commented on the three time frames when the state aid can be adjusted for school districts. Specifically, the first window is April 1 to April 30, the second is May 1 to June 30 and the third window is July 1 to Dec. 31. The final window is the state’s last opportunity to change the projected aid amounts to school districts.

“These adjustments can be up or down from the original projections that came out last week,” Schettine stated.

