LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County wants residents to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test as more testing will be required before the Western New York region can begin to reopen its economy.

Ramping up coronavirus testing and training contact tracers are two things that must be done — and which Southern Tier counties have control over — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has told Cattaraugus County Administrator Jack Searles.

The lieutenant governor, placed in charge of reopening Western New York as a region by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said there “are some very promising indicators” and she would review the region’s metrics before this coming Friday, when the NY Pause is set to expire.

“We are all on the same page,” Hochul told the Olean Times Herald on Friday. “There are some very clear benchmarks. We will work closely with each of the counties to establish which areas we are falling short in.”

County officials haven’t always been on the same page as the governor and lieutenant governor regarding reopening Western New York.

Southern Tier counties have far fewer cases of COVID-19 and deaths than Erie and Niagara counties, which are in the same region. Officials from Cattaraugus, Allegany and Chautauqua counties have pushed to open the Southern Tier ahead of Erie and Niagara.

“We are trending in the right direction,” Hochul said, adding that without any new flareups of COVID-19 the region could be looking at a Phase 1 opening of construction, manufacturing and some curbside retail outlets — if they meet certain conditions.

The lieutenant governor said it appears to her that more people need to wear face masks and pay more attention to social distancing when they are outside and when shopping.

“It doesn’t take much for this to spread,” she said, adding that this Mother’s Day weekend will be a test of social distancing. This is not the time to go to moms or grandmas for dinner and hugs.

Searles said Cattaraugus County’s new testing capability is a game changer.

When Hochul spoke with county officials from the five Western New York counties on Thursday, Searles said, she asked how the state could assist in ramping up testing to meet the governor’s standards.

Hochul helped arrange 600 tests from Kaleida Helath and Erie County provided swabs for test kits for Cattaraugus County.

Later, Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, announced that Qyest Labs would make another 3,000 tests available a week for Western New York, the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions beginning May 18.

“We’ve repeatedly said we are short on tests,” Searles said. Only symptomatic residents have been tested with a physician’s prescription and Health Department permission.

“We’re asking people to register, but the testing is open to the general public with no prescription,” Searles said. “Testing is one of the metrics that needs to be addressed before we can reopen.”

The county administrator said anyone wishing to be tested should call the Emergency Operations Center at 938-9119, or register online at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test. Individuals will get a call back with a time and location for the test.

“We are strongly encouraging everyone to get the diagnostic test,” Searles said.

There will be drive-thru testing sites at the Allegany-Limestone school bus garage on Maple Avenue in Allegany and at the Cattaraugus-Little Valley school bus garage off Route 353 in New Albion.

WellNow Urgent Care, 921 Wayne St., Olean, will offer testing without an appointment.

Searles said employers in construction and manufacturing may want to have their employees tested before reopening.

“We’re on a thin timeline,” Searles noted. “We’re trying to prove that as a region we are ready to open on May 15. The lieutenant governor is behind us, helping us clear hurdles — whatever we need to do to make this happen.”

County officials’ biggest concern is that no one will show up for the ramped-up testing.

“We want to get back to normalcy, but to get to first base, we need to meet these metrics,” Searles said. “We are ramped up and ready to go. We need people to call in and register to get tested. It’s quick and easy. We will assign people to the closest test site.”

There may be some fire departments or other large groups that would like mass testing at their site. That can be arranged, Searles said.

“I don’t know if we can meet all the metrics for reopening as a region,” Searles said. “I’m hoping Erie County’s COVID-19 cases are leveling off.”

Searles pledged to “do all we can to see if we can get to a point where we can begin to open back up.”

County officials are already communicating with some businesses who would be among the first to reopen when the region gets the green light from the lieutenant governor.

The businesses are looking for guidance from the county on what steps they will need to take to keep employees and customers safe before reopening, Searles has said.

The county is assembling best practices protocols for different business sectors. Masks and social distancing will be part of those best practices.

MEANWHILE, One new positive COVID-19 test Friday pushed Cattaraugus County’s count to 47, outpacing Allegany and Chautauqua counties.

The woman from the northwest part of the county is a healthcare worker in a group home.

She has been quarantined at home and Health Department contact tracers have interviewed her to determine where she has been and whom she came in contact with.

Of the 1,292 residents tested, 1,151 have been negative. There are 93 people in quarantine, 15 active cases and 30 have recovered. Two county residents have died of COVID-19.

