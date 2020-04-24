BELMONT — One more COVID-19 case was reported in Allegany County on Friday — and one more patient recovered — as local children try to help area farmers suffering the economic effects of the pandemic.

Allegany County Department of Health officials reported 32 cases have been confirmed, and 27 of those have now recovered. To date, one resident has died of the disease. All told, 27 residents are in quarantine or isolation — down from 36 on Thursday — while 393 others have been released.

TO HELP LOCAL FARMERS, Project Clover Aid — a program started a year ago by local 4-H members to help Nebraska farmers suffering from flooding — has been hard at work.

Project Clover Aid partnered with Barney Farms, a Whitesville dairy farm which has had to dump milk several times due to lack of market demand, to conduct a “Dairy Drive” at Whitesville Central School on Friday. Bags were prepared containing dairy products — including milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, buttermilk, string cheese and yogurt — to help 250 families.

4-H’ers and their families have also been busy making cards, cookie bags and dinners for local farm families as a way to show support.

The group, thanks to efforts by R.G. Mason Auctions and JRM Equipment, will host an online auction today. Visit www.rgmason-auctions.com for information.

The auction and JRM donated a 50-inch all gear drive rototiller as part of their Spring Extravaganza Virtual Auction, which begins at 10 a.m. The proceeds from the sale will go to the Project Clover Aid operations.

For those looking to directly help the group, donations may be made at allegany.cce.cornell.edu/agriculture/dairy-drive-thru, or mailed to the Allegany County Cooperative Extension, Attn: Project Clover Aid or dairy drive, 5435A County Road 48, Belmont, NY 14813. For more information, contact Lisa Reynolds at lmr264@cornell.edu or by phone at (585) 268-7644 Ext. 22.

OTHER COUNTIES also updated the public on infections, according to the New York and Pennsylvania state Departments of Health: