What will day-to-day life look like under the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen Pennsylvania? Local residents will get a better understanding at some point this week.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Secretary of Health Rachel Levine announced that counties entering the green phase on Friday will be able to view more specific guidelines on the state’s website, www.pa.gov, in the coming days. Locally, McKean, Potter, Elk, and Cameron counties were all given the go-ahead to enter the green phase this Friday, May 29.

Presently, the state has general guidelines posted for those counties set to reopen in the green phase. Among them are:

⎼ A strong encouragement for continued telework

⎼ Businesses operating at 50% capacity during the yellow phase may operate at 75% capacity now

⎼ Gyms, restaurants, theatres, casinos and bars may operate at 50% capacity, as well as hair salons and barbershops. The latter are required to operate by appointment only.

⎼ Large recreational gatherings remain restricted.

The announcement comes as McKean County added its 12th positive COVID-19 case as of Tuesday morning. The Bradford zip code has between one and four confirmed cases and between one and four probable cases, while the Kane area has seven confirmed cases and between one and four probable cases. Duke Center has between one and four probable cases, as well.

That additional case is the only new one locally, as Elk County remains at six total cases, Potter at four and Cameron at two. There remains only one death between the four counties, which occurred in McKean County earlier this year.

Those counties set to enter the green phase are still encouraged to practice proper social distancing and hygiene, so as to prevent an outbreak.

Additionally, the state announced that all counties still in the red phase right now are tentatively scheduled to move to the yellow phase on June 5, while certain counties still in the yellow phase after Friday could move to the green phase that day.

“We’ll see in terms of how the counties go from red to yellow and from yellow to green, we’ll be watching the numbers carefully,” Levine said. “There will be increased testing, contact tracing and we’ll be watching for outbreaks and placing people into quarantine or isolation when necessary, and we’ll do what we can to prevent significant spread in Pennsylvania in the phased reopening.”

Statewide numbers on Tuesday showed 451 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total to 68,637. There were 168 deaths since Friday, bringing the state total to 5,152.

The 451 new cases continue a downward trend of daily cases, according to Levine.

“And that’s encouraging because testing capabilities have increased,” she added.

Also during the press conference, Levine discussed complications experienced by some children impacted by COVID-19. The illness, referred to as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MISC), is generally rare, as most children who contract the novel coronavirus either experience very mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

Those who suffer from MISC experience the following symptoms:

⎼ A persistent fever, which is often high

⎼ A rash or change in skin color

⎼ Swollen lymph nodes

⎼ Red eyes or conjunctivitis

⎼ Abdominal pain

Should a child show these symptoms, parents are asked to call the child’s pediatrician or healthcare provider immediately. As of Tuesday, there were 17 reports of MISC in Pennsylvania, nine of which were confirmed, two determined not to be MISC while the other six are under investigation.

“We have limited information about this condition, and we’re not sure if it’s specific to children,” Levine noted. “We don’t know risk factors or how it’s transmitted. This is why it’s important for parents to be aware of these symptoms, and contact a pediatrician or healthcare provider if symptoms show.”

The state is working to develop treatment protocols regarding MISC, Levine added.

The next Department of Health update is scheduled for today. Wolf noted that he hopes to hold an in-person press conference on Friday.