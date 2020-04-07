BRADFORD, Pa. — Manufacturers in Pennsylvania that can “pivot to producing COVID-19-related supplies” are urged to submit their information to the newly developed Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal.

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf talked about the critical shortage of necessary supplies, and said Pennsylvania manufacturers are known for their willingness to step up and help.

“We’re asking everyone to do their part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, including ensuring that our health care system is prepared to care for patients and that there is access to critical personal protective equipment and products as more individuals and businesses take preventive measures,” Wolf said. “Throughout our commonwealth’s history, our manufacturing sector has answered the call to move us forward and contributed tremendously in times of turbulence. I call upon our private sector to be a part of the solution to this crisis.”

The portal will identify businesses’ critical supply chain capabilities, needs, workforce gaps and innovative opportunities. Reporting this important information and identifying both abilities and needs will help facilitate the connections businesses need to get critical COVID-19-related products to market or retrofit their operations to begin production of those products.

The governor said, “Manufacturers in Pennsylvania can play an important role in preparing and protecting our Commonwealth.

“As we prepare for (an expected) surge, we can all do our part,” Wolf said. “We’re all going to get through this crisis, but only if we continue to work together.”

He also addressed the repeated complaint about the tremendous difficulty residents have had in reaching the state unemployment office.

“We’re all sorry the backlog has happened,” he said. “We’re investing heavily in new technology” some of which was to be installed on Monday.

“We’re also adding people from other agencies to work in the call center,” the governor said. “We’re doing everything we can to be as responsive as possible.”

He and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine both were asked about the “stay at home” order the state is under — if it is making a difference, and how long it will continue.

“It’s too early to tell,” Wolf said, when asked if the order will continue beyond April 30. “It seems to be making a difference. We are starting to see the early exponential increase in cases has given way to something flatter.”

He said it is his “fervent hope” that a slowing in cases means Pennsylvania is already over its surge in cases. “If an extension (of the order) is necessary, we will do it. It’s going to save lives.”

Levine said, “It’s very important people in Pennsylvania do not become complacent. It’s a critical time in Pennsylvania (because of the) pandemic.”

She added, “Stay at home as much as possible.”

Wolf was asked about his recommendation that people wear masks in public, and whether he will make it a mandate. He will not, he replied.

“When I drove up here (to Harrisburg) from York County I saw a lot of people wearing masks,” Wolf said. “I think people will pick it up. Pennsylvanians have been really great about doing thing we need to do to keep the surge from getting out of hand and overwhelming our health care system.

“That’s the goal with masks. That’s the goal with social distancing,” he said. “I am urging all Pennsylvanians to wear masks. We shouldn’t be forced to do this. We’ve got to practice good hygiene.”