OLEAN — Officials with the Olean Theatre Workshop have put aside their own needs to request the community help the Olean Food Pantry today during Giving Tuesday donations.
Nick Patrone, executive director of the non-profit theatre workshop, said the organization understands “firsthand how difficult these uncertain times are under the social distancing regulations due to COVID-19.
“It is especially tough for non-profit organizations, like ourselves, whose goal is to spend money bettering our community,” he said.
Patrone said today, May 5, #GivingTuesdayNow, is designated as a global day of giving and unity organized as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
“While COVID-19 has impacted us here at Theatre Workshop by forcing us to end the 2019-20 season early and temporarily suspend our children’s theatre classes, we understand that this is a tough time for all,” he continued. “Because of this, we are asking you to donate, not to us, but to the Olean Food Pantry. This organization is in need now more than ever while people are struggling to stay afloat amid layoffs and temporary closures of businesses. During the COVID-19 crisis, the Olean Food Pantry is giving out food to anyone who needs it. There is no longer an application process to receive services from them.”
He further noted that the Theatre Workshop prides itself on being a community theater and looks to put the good of the community before anything else.
“We stand behind the Olean Food Pantry, and we know that it is desperately needed in times like these,” he added. “While we are temporarily closed, we are still trying to do our part. Our AmeriCorps workers are quickly working on making masks that are being distributed locally to help families in need. We look forward to restarting our season, hopefully this summer, and we hope to see you at our shows. We also hope that on the regularly scheduled #GivingTuesday, which is the day after Cyber Monday in December, that area residents will consider donating to the Theater Workshop in order to help the organization recover from the pandemic.
Donations to the food pantry can be made at https://www.oleanfoodpantry.org.