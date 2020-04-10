OLEAN — An Olean General Hospital staffer has tested positive for COVID-19, while two more Cattaraugus County residents were reported with positive tests on Friday.

Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director, said the OGH healthcare worker lives in Allegany County.

OGH officials said the staff member works in patient care and is in good condition while isolating at home. The hospital is working with the county health department in tracing patient, staff and community contacts of the staff member.

“This is unfortunate, but not unexpected, as this pandemic is wreaking havoc in the healthcare industry throughout the world,” said Jeff Zewe, president and chief executive officer of OGH and Bradford Regional Medical Center.

“Sadly, most hospitals have had infected staff and in some situations numerous staff have been impacted,” Zewe said. “There are no words to express our gratitude for the courage and dedication brought to bear by our hospital staff. They are truly warriors in the war against this invisible enemy.”

The hospital arranges testing for staff who show symptoms and continues to screen all employees. All staff are appropriately masked and follow proper precautions. Should staff test positive, they will be removed immediately from service until they are symptom free, OGH officials said.

“There’s no reason to test all employees,” said Dr. William Mills, senior vice president of quality and professional affairs for OGH and BRMC. “Testing employees who are not symptomatic can prove ineffective since people could test negative today and tomorrow become symptomatic. In addition, it’s an ineffective use of our limited testing kits.”

The incubation period can be up to 14 days, so getting a negative test won’t guarantee that people won’t have a positive test later, Mills said.

Of the two new positive COVID-19 tests of Cattaraugus County residents, one was a female healthcare worker from the northeast corner of the county and the other was a woman from the southwest part of the county.

Watkins said the healthcare worker from the northeast part of the county was tested at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville on Wednesday after she showed symptoms after being in close contact with another healthcare worker who tested positive for COVID-19.

Patients of the healthcare worker have been identified and none are showing symptoms of coronavirus, Watkins said. He did not identify where she worked.

The 15th county resident who tested positive for coronavirus was a woman from the southwest part of the county who did not have a travel history to areas of widespread COVID-19, Watkins said. She developed body aches, fever and lightheadedness and was treated by her physician for an upper respiratory infection and had an x-ray.

He arranged for her to be tested for COVID-19 at the Health Department’s drive-up site in Olean on Wednesday and the result came back positive late Thursday.

“Both are confined to their homes with their families under mandatory quarantine,” Watkins said. “We have started contact tracing and family members were tested.”

Nurses will check in with both families daily over the next two weeks for their temperatures and assess their conditions.

Watkins said it is safe to assume that coronavirus is widespread across Cattaraugus County.

“Avoid travel and stay at home,” he said. “Cover up if you have to go outside and keep your social distance. And wash your hands with soap and water.”

Watkins said residents must understand that Cattaraugus County is three weeks to a month behind New York City regarding infections.

“We are on the incline of a bell-shaped curve and it doesn’t look like there are any peaks or plateaus anytime soon,” he stated.

FIVE MORE CASES of coronavirus were reported in Allegany County on Friday, according to county health officials, raising the total to 26. The number of individuals in quarantine and isolation also rose from 70 to 91 in a day.

In Erie County, there were 57 deaths from COVID-19 complications as of Friday afternoon, with more than 1,500 people infected.