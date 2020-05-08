POUGHKEEPSIE (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday another 216 people have died because of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 21,044.

The number of new hospitalizations per day is flat, Cuomo said. Yet the hope a few weeks ago, Cuomo said, was to see a sharp decline in hospitalizations.

“That’s not what’s happening,” he said, adding that more than 8,100 people are in the hospital across the state. “It’s more flattening out.” There could be several hundred new cases per day in New York into June, he said.

Cuomo also said the state is investigating a handful of cases involving children who may be suffering from severe symptoms related to COVID-19. On Thursday, a boy, 5, died from these newly emerging complications, he said.

“This is every parent’s nightmare,” Cuomo said, adding the situation so far appears rare.

It appears some children infected with virus can become ill with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, which is an inflammation in blood vessels, Cuomo said. It’s also similar to toxic shock syndrome, he said.

“There is still a lot we don’t know about this virus,” Cuomo said. It’s unclear, for example, whether people who recover from COVID-19 are immune from future illness.

The same may be true with children in some circumstances. “We didn’t think children would suffer from it," he said.

Parents are asked to look for these symptoms and seek health care immediately if the child has:

• Prolonged fever for more than 5 days.

• Difficulty feeding (for infants), or child is too sick to drink.

• Severe abdominal pain, diarrhea or vomiting.

• Change in skin color (becoming pale, patchy and/or blue).

• Trouble breathing or breathing very quickly.

• Racing heart or chest pain.

• Decreased amount or frequency of urine.

• Lethargy, irritability or confusion.

Cuomo added there is good news: Overall cases are on the decline and the state seems to be ahead of the transmission rate.

“We have the beast on the run,” Cuomo said. “We’re ahead of it.”