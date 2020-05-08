OLEAN — After the shutdown of schools, businesses and organizations to safeguard against the pandemic, Lydia Brant missed going to classes, but really missed her time spent at Olean Theatre Workshop.

Brant was able to turn this newfound free time from the theatre workshop by creating dozens of face masks for the community with her mother, Emily Brant, at their home in Olean.

Lydia, a junior at Olean High School, said she and her mother, a registered nurse at Olean Medical Group, decided to make masks initially for staff and individuals at the medical group.

“My mom is still going to work everyday because she works in OB/GYN (at the medical group) and she’s seeing patients,” Lydia said. “We started making masks for (Emily Brant) and the other nurses in the office. Other people saw them (and needed them) so we’ve been making them ever since.”

Between mother and daughter, approximately 20 masks are made each time they sit down at their sewing machines in the evening. They believe they’ve made about 150 masks that have not only been given out at the medical group but also to the Eden Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care facility as well as to friends and family in need.

Lydia said her sewing skills, learned from her mother, have come in handy for other projects at the theatre workshop.

“Most of the costumes they already had, but I have mended, fixed them and let them out a little bit,” she recalled. “But it’s mostly my mom, she does a lot of it.”

As a member of the SUNY Fredonia Liberty Partnerships program at Olean High, Lydia also has become an AmeriCorps member providing support to the children’s program at the theatre workshop.

For her part, Emily Brant said they took on the mask project because they wanted to “try and help people to stay safe.

“The more people who are wearing masks, the less risk of exposure,” Brant said. “We’re trying to keep us all safe.”

She said they always work as a team while making masks after dinner.

“Mostly, Lydia cuts and pins things together and does all the extra stuff and I just zip them through the sewing machine,” she explained. “And then if she sews, I do the opposite. We work together like a little system.”

Emily Brant said she also likes supporting the theatre workshop behind the scenes, but her interest lies in the arts, as she enjoys creating portraits.

As for the masks, she said they will be happy to provide them to all who need them in the community.

“If anyone needs masks, I don’t even have to meet them, I’ll leave them on my front porch for them,” she offered.

Along those lines, Lydia said that when they began making masks a couple of months ago they used their own material, but are running a little short on supplies.

“We could use some more donations, we’re starting to run out of fabric,” she noted. “We had some donations, which was really nice.”

For more information on obtaining a mask, or making a donation of cotton fabric, send emails to bralydi@gmail.com.