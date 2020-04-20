When things get tough for the dairy industry, it gets personal in rural New York counties. Upstate is the home of hundreds of dairy farms, several processing plants and artisanal dairy production.

COVID-19 has affected us all in more ways than we can count. Through it all, Upstate dairy farmers are out in the barn every day, providing us with the nine essential nutrients that we need.

Think about all the times during your day that you may consume dairy. Got some coffee brewing? You are likely to add cream to your cup. Time for snack? Many of us enjoy a cup of yogurt or some tasty soft serve ice cream. Eating burgers for dinner? You can use local beef, put cheese on top, and wash it down with an ice-cold glass of milk.

These are all products that are produced right here in Upstate New York, and we need not drive far to see firsthand how hard our local farmers are working to feed us.

During the COVID-19 pandemic our dairy farmers have been asked to dump the one thing that they work hard to produce every day, milk. This has given rise to several questions and concerns such as, “Why are farmers dumping milk if there is none for me to buy at the store?” and “Why can’t the plants just bottle milk more quickly?” Our desire is to help consumers understand a little more clearly why these measures are being taken.

1. Farmers do not control how much milk is bottled, when it’s bottled, or where it is bottled. Dairy producers typically sell their milk to a co-op, who then sells the milk to a processor. Each processor directs that milk to a processing plant which has a specialty (fluid milk in jugs for stores, fluid milk in cartons or bags for schools, cream, yogurt, powdered, cheese, etc.).

2. Processors cannot go from processing cartons of milk on a Monday, to jugs of milk on a Friday. Each plant has specialized equipment and machines, with trained employees, to be the most efficient at processing dairy. Remember, milk gets from the farm to you within 48 hours!

3. Another thing to consider is the impact of practicing social distancing. Milk and dairy products that are typically purchased by restaurants and schools are no longer being consumed. This means that the farms supplying milk no longer have the same number of destinations for their products to go.

There is good news, though. The people of Upstate are working so very hard to make sure that people who need dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt are getting it. SUNY Morrisville has been running a “Dairy Drive-Thru” program offering free dairy products to those who need it. This has been made possible by several generous donors such as Chobani, Dairy Farmers of America, Kraft-Heinz, Cabot Creamery, Hood and others.

If you are looking for other ways to support the dairy industry, please consider making a dairy product donation to your local food pantry or food bank. Dairy is an item that is often sought after, but not always available.

Remember that milk has a shorter shelf life than canned goods, so monetary donations to be used for dairy products are best because they can then be purchased regularly to maintain freshness. Please continue to support out local hard-working dairy farmers. Buy as much dairy as you can, send a thank you card to your favorite farmer (dairy or not!) or donate to one of the wonderful programs occurring right in our very own county.

Not sure how to connect with a local farmer? Reach out to the Cornell Cooperative Extension that serves your county.

Cornell Cooperative Extension, Cattaraugus County, 28 Parkside Drive, Ellicottville, N.Y., 14731; call 699-2377. In Allegany County, 5435A County Road 48, Belmont, N.Y., 14813; call (585) 268-7644; or online at allegany@cornell.edu.

(Tess Southern is with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County.)