OLEAN — If there was ever a time that kids from disadvantaged homes need mentoring provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters it’s now.

That’s the word from officials with Big Brothers Big Sisters organization who say the office in Olean is now taking sign-ups of children, as well as mentors, given the current state of affairs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mentoring is an essential service for children in the community that helps them overcome barriers, especially those created by the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the economy, officials said.

“We are working with volunteers remotely right now,” said Ashley Griffin, community relations coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier.

“We have been sharing on our social media the ways our Bigs have been staying connected with their Littles and they are doing an amazing job. We are also hosting Online Volunteer Information Sessions and have one coming up Tuesday at noon, it doesn’t go any longer than 30 minutes.”

Griffin said those interested in the session can register her at agriffin@beafriend.org.

For his part, Thomas J. Guagliardo, CEO for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said he wants to let the community know that the organization is “still up and running” despite the pandemic issue.

“We’re here for the children we serve and their families,” Guagliardo said. “We have an obligation to help these children achieve their full potential. The children in our community are the most vulnerable and the families of the children we serve will be some of the hardest hit during this pandemic and the economic downturn that may last much longer.”

He noted that it’s been over a year since the organization opened the doors of its office in Olean and started to provide mentoring services to local children.

“We know there is a great need for mentoring in this community and during this difficult time with the COVID-19 crisis, we know that the need is becoming even greater,” he continued. “Children have incredible potential and our mentors, our Big Brothers and Big Sisters, help to ignite that potential to ensure children achieve their biggest possible futures.”

Guagliardo said the organization recognizes the generous funding from Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau as well as the donated office space from the United Way of Cattaraugus County that has allowed them to serve children in the community. In addition, he noted the agency is also a member of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce as it continues to increase its presence in the community.

In explaining details of the mentoring program, he said it is for children ages 6 to 15. Children are matched one-to-one with a carefully screened, professionally supported mentor. At the end of the 2017-18 school year, of the children in a match with a Big Brother or Big Sister, 98.6% were promoted to the next grade level. Additionally, the program outcomes indicated that 88.6% of these children maintained or showed improvement in their attitude towards avoiding risky behaviors like truancy and 96.8% improved or maintained positive feelings regarding their ability to achieve future educational outcomes, he added.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and be willing to make at least a one-year commitment to seeing the child at least two to three times per month. To get started or learn more, call (716) 873-5833 or visit www.biggertogether.org.

Families or guardians of children may enroll them in the program by calling (716) 480-9614.