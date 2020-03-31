OLEAN — When WT Hair salon in Olean experienced a mandatory shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, owner Leo Wolters Tejera and his partner turned their focus on making personal protection equipment for local health care workers and at-risk residents.

On Monday, Wolters Tejera noted that at present he is sewing and creating face masks and face shields non-stop.

“I’ve made at this point 75 masks at home,” he said. “Plus my fiancee (Elle Tejera) has been cutting and I’ve been sewing and having people pick them up off of my porch so we don’t risk exposure.”

Specifically, the masks have been provided to area professionals who include visiting nurses, and facilities such as nursing homes for those who are medically compromised.

“We started with our salon community, but it’s kind of been growing beyond that,” he continued.

Wolters Tejera said they have sewn masks that meet criteria that has been available throughout the stages of the pandemic.

“Our first batch was a pocket type of pattern, for people who did have (N95 masks), they could kind of just slip them in (the pocket) to increase the longevity” of their N95 masks, he explained.

“What I have evolved in using (are tightly woven cotton on the outside) and the inside has two layers as a filtration at this point. I’m working on getting a third layer that’s comprised of HEPA filters from vacuum cleaner bags — those have been highly rated in some independent studies.”

Wolters Tejera said he is also working with Christina Lopez of Boundless Connections technical center, as well as Olean High School senior Nolan Hurlburt, in creating equipment for face shields. Wolters Tejere said he just began making face shields a few days ago and has created about 10 shields, which extend from the crown of the head to beneath the chin.

The shields guard against coughs and sneezes as an extra layer of protection.

“The three of us are currently collaborating on a 3D printed face mask clamp that will allow us to more rapidly produce masks than I can while sewing,” he continued.

Hurlburt is known through his and his classmates’ creation of a prosthetic hand last year in the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES’ product design and manufacturing program.

“He does drafting at BOCES and is a very talented 3D printer,” Wolters Tejera said of Hurlburt. “He’s trying to find a good pattern for a printable mask clip so instead of having to sew the reusable ones I might just be able to make disposable filters with clips so I can produce them more quickly.”

Hurlburt said he was glad to help with the cause.

“Honestly, I’m just proud that my hobby can help people in this situation,” Hurlburt said.

Wolters Tejera said donations would also be appreciated to purchase supplies for the creation of more masks.

“Mostly folks are sending in donations and I’m using it to purchase supplies,” he added. “I don’t need too much cotton right now, mostly what I need is the non-woven, polypropelene fabric that is used to make actual filters.”

She said JOANN Fabrics in Olean, which also is conducting a handmade face mask initiative, will be able to direct customers to non-woven interfacing material.

Wolters Tejera said the project has consumed “basically all of my waking hours since I stopped working” at the salon.

“It helps assuage my own anxieties to know that I’m helping other people,” he shared, noting they will continue to provide the additional masks to nursing facilities and group homes with vulnerable populations.

“Eventually, some of us are going to have to go out and eventually some of us who go out will come back to people who are compromised,” he said in explaining the need for the handmade masks. “It’s our duty to do everything we can.”

Donations may be sent to Wolters Tejera at 302 N. 9th St., Olean, NY 14760. More information can also be found at WT Hair on Facebook.