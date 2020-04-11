The new norm — most of us have been sheltered for the past two weeks and we have looked for ways to keep us and our families busy. Besides the schoolwork that teachers are providing, there are so many other activities that have been made available to us via the internet or television, like virtual tours, plays and performances.

This is also a great time to teach your children how to cook.

Did you know cooking is a science? The chemical and physical changes that happen during preparation and cooking are what make foods palatable and enjoyable.

Why not do a food science experiment with your child at home? From proper utensils to use, ingredients needed and measured, food prep, mixing and cooking, there is so much to learn. Please note, I advise against the use of knives with children who are too young or could harm themselves.

There are so many meal preps that your child can do. Simple things like plain yogurt parfaits with berries, or peanut butter on celery. Both are really healthy and they make a great snack when raiding the refrigerator.

Mini pizzas, made with English muffins or tortillas are always a great lunchtime meal. If you have the ingredients, all you need is a jar of tomato sauce, cheese of your choice, and muffins or tortillas. You can make them in a fry pan with a lid or in the oven. Top them with pepper slices, sliced mushrooms or pepperoni.

I know that some pantry supplies might be in short supply at this time. If you have any lasagna noodles or large pasta shells, you can stuff them with ricotta cheese and spinach — canned or frozen. If you don’t have ricotta cheese, use cottage cheese (drained) if you have it. Cook the pasta (al dente — 2 minutes or less) and allow to cool.

For lasagna noodles, spread a large spoonful of the spinach mixture the length of the pasta and roll it up. Place in a baking dish with a layer of tomato sauce. For the large shells, simply fill each with a spoonful of the mixture and place in the pan with sauce.

Be sure to season the spinach mixture with salt, pepper, and maybe even a dash of nutmeg if you have it. Spoon some sauce over your dish, cover with foil and bake for twenty minutes at 350 degrees. Serve this with a salad and you have good meal.

Macaroni and cheese is always a good meal, as is a PBJ sandwich. Soup and salad is even better. Maybe now is the time to show your children how to create good soup. If your refrigerator and pantry are anything like mine, you can usually find a host of ingredients to put a delicious soup together, even if you have to be creative. If you don’t have broth, water will do.

Are you out of bread? Make a sandwich with waffles — or even pancakes. Or bake your own with self-rising flour and plain Greek yogurt. I know that yeast is hard to come by at this time so if you happen to have these two items, you are in luck.

Some people use 1 cup of each for their recipe and others use 1½ cups flour to 1 cup of yogurt. You’ll have to experiment yourself. Once you have well-blended the two ingredients, allow the dough to rest in the refrigerator for a few hours.

To make a flatbread, cut a piece of the dough and roll it onto a floured surface and lay it in a well-oiled large pan, preferably a cast iron pan. Cook it over medium-high heat for a few minutes and then flip it to cook on the other side. Remove from the pan and lightly brush with melted butter.

Now, if you don’t have self-rising flour, you can make your own. To every 1 cup of all purpose flour, add 1½ teaspoons of baking powder and a quarter teaspoon of salt.

Kids love chicken tenders. Teach them how to make those. Quesadillas or tortillas are always a hit, too, as are tuna melts, and sloppy joes. Scrambled eggs with spinach and/or bacon bits, or just plain. Every child should know how to scramble eggs. Use whatever you have in your kitchen.

One of the easiest and healthiest meals you can show them is a baked potato meal. Take a potato, well scrubbed and cleaned, poke a few holes in it and bake it for 20 minutes at 400 degrees. At that time, take it out of the oven and cut it down the middle without slicing all the way through the potato, and add broccoli and cheese (and whatever else you might like).

Return it to the oven and bake it at 350 degrees until it is done, about another 20 minutes, depending on the size of the potato.

I hope that I have inspired you to teach some simple meals to your children. This is a trying time for everyone and spending some quality time with your loved ones is important. Please stay safe and wash your hands often. And most of all, stay home if you can.

We WILL get through this and maybe along the way, we’ll create some great memories and life lessons.

(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietitian. She has been practicing at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)