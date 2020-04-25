OLEAN — When an individual becomes seriously ill and needs the care of a nurse, some families are now turning to HomeCare & Hospice to avoid hospitalization for their loved one and the isolation involved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent Zoom session, Ink Young, director of organizational advancement with HomeCare & Hospice and Total Senior Care, and Meghan Snyder, chief nursing officer, spoke about the type of care provided to approximately 69 hospice patients by 15 nurses at homes in Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wyoming and Genesee counties.

Young said the agency nurses are working remotely as much as possible with patients.

“(Nurses) are coming to the office, maybe one day a week or as much as needed, to pick up supplies and do signatures,” Young said. “They’re also documenting from home and going to the patient visits they have scheduled.”

In commenting on care provided to hospice patients, Snyder said the nurses wear personal protection equipment, such as masks and gloves, for the end-of-life care for the patient.

This differs somewhat for home care patients, who have short-term needs or chronic conditions but want to remain in their homes. The home care program provides services for the frail elderly, developmentally disabled, patients recovering from surgery or illness, as well as those living with long-term disability or illness.

“(Nurses) are wearing normal contact precautions when they see a regular patient” in the homecare program, Snyder explained. “We’re not fully gowning (in home care) unless there are symptoms at this time.”

She noted that if there are patients with symptoms, they are tested through the county health department.

“As soon as a patient is tested, they are under quarantine until test results come back,” she continued. “If we’re giving care to a patient at that time, we have COVID grab bags that our organization developed with everything you need. It has all of the appropriate PPE to protect our staff while going in and still caring for our patients.”

Snyder said none of the patients with the agency have tested positive for COVID-19.

She admitted the current pandemic, however, has presented challenges to the staff.

“It gives everybody a little bit of anxiety but our nursing staff have been incredible,” she added. “They’re really taking on the challenge. We’ve continued to see our patients and we’re taking on new admissions every day. This morning I had three” new patients admitted to the program.

Snyder said that while the nurses have stepped up to the challenge, the organization has tried to support them by “getting our hands on all of the required PPE to keep them safe.”

She said support is also provided to the staff in other ways.

“When they have concerns, they feel very comfortable calling me, I try to walk them through it,” Snyder said of the staff.

Young said she has heard through her staff and in the community that more families are opting to have their loved ones placed in hospice to avoid hospitalization.

“I’m hearing that hospice is an even more important available service than before because they don’t want their loved one, who is terminally diagnosed, to be in a hospital where you have limited availability to visit,” she shared. “And also, more people are staying at home now, so they have more time and availability to care for their loved one.”

Snyder noted patients can refer themselves, or be referred by doctors, nurses, families or friends for care. She said the nonprofit agency is required to receive authorization from existing private insurances, Medicare or Medicaid before the individual can be admitted to the program.

The agency also offers a Comfort Partners program, a palliative care program that offers comprehensive care, provided by an interdisciplinary team, for patients living with chronic, often progressive, illness and their families.

On a final note, Young said the nonprofit agency relies on community support, provided through the United Way and fundraising, as these provide help in the areas of care and expenses not covered by other funding sources.

For more information regarding services or options provided through any of the agency’s programs, contact HomeCare & Hospice at 372-5735 or send emails to contact@homecare-hospice.org

