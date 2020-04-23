Cattaraugus County’s Amish community appears to be largely ignoring social distancing guidelines and Gov. Cuomo’s executive orders to stay home during the New York “Pause” due to the coronavirus.

Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins was asked by County Legislator Norman Marsh, R-Little Valley, if he had concerns involving the county’s Amish residents and COVID-19.

Marsh represents District 4, which includes the towns of Conewango, Leon, Little Valley, Napoli, Randolph and South Valley — which has the largest Amish population in the county.

Watkins, in Olean, told Marsh via video link with the James J. Snyder Legislative Chamber at the County Center in Little Valley that health department staff are working with the Amish during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have informed them about the requirements in the executive orders from the governor and we visit their schools,” Watkins said.

County officials have broken up various events that are banned during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint recently of an unauthorized gathering during an Amish wedding in the western part of the county.

“It’s not only a huge concern for us, but for other counties with large populations of Amish residents,” Watkins told county legislators.

“Their response was, ‘It is in God’s hands,’” Watkins added.

The county health department remains vigilant in the fifth week of the state and county emergency declarations due to COVID-19, Watkins said.

The first COVID-19-related death was reported Tuesday as a 77-year-old man from the northeast section of the county died in Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, Watkins said. He sent his condolences to the man’s family.

There have been 31 county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 628 tests. There were 570 negative test results. “We are still waiting on 27 test results,” he said.

More importantly, Watkins said, 22 residents who tested positive have fully recovered.

Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, said the more encouraging number to her is the amount of people in the county who tested positive but have not fully recovered yet.

Watkins told lawmakers that Western New York still seems to be on an upward slope regarding COVID-19 infections. Neighboring Erie County, for example, has more than 2,200 positive COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths.

In Cattaraugus County, two residents remain in Olean General Hospital recovering from COVID-19. One person is in the ICU, but no longer needs a ventilator, Watkins said.

The public health director said the health departments, in cooperation with Universal Primary Care and OGH plan to begin testing 100 residents a day with coronavirus symptoms and prescriptions from their doctors.

Two bays each at the Allegany Limestone and Cattaraugus-Little Valley bus garages will be used for drive-thru testing.

“We are collaborating with Universal Primary Care to conduct more testing,” Watkins said. COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in every county in the state, Watkins said.

There have been nearly 15,000 COVID-19 deaths in New York, including about 11,000 in New York City. Statewide there are 257,000 cases, including 142,000 in New York City.

There has been a drop in hospitalizations and deaths, but there were sill 5,000 new cases in New York two days ago, down from 6,000 to 7,000 the day before.

Watkins said OGH hopes to resume outpatient surgeries starting April 28, but will have to meet certain conditions imposed by the state Department of Health. Before outpatient surgery, a patient would have to test negative for COVID-19.

The public health director reminded legislators that a majority of residents who tested positive did not require admission to the hospital. Most quarantined at home with their families and were monitored. Health officials also did contact tracing with positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts.

Emergency Services Director Chris Baker, who leads the Emergency Operations Center at the County Center in Little Valley, also briefed county lawmakers. He spoke from the legislative chambers in Little Valley and wore a mask along with legislators.

Baker said the EOC has helped bring 45,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for doctors, nurses, nurses aides and other hospital staff, nursing homes, first responders and others in the 33 days since it opened. Some Probation Department staff serving in the EOC have sewn masks in the down time, he added. The Sheriff’s Office is responding to more domestic calls as families continue to shelter in place. There are also more calls to check on the welfare of family or friends.

“We’ve logged 6,193 man hours in 33 days,” Baker said. The EOC is open daily until 8 p.m.

