Our area continues to work at flattening the curve, as they say. However, this is not the time to relax your social distancing or self-quarantine.

It is just as important now to take extra care of yourselves, as it has been for the past three or four weeks. Exercising and minding your nutrition is an essential part of staying healthy.

Our weather is still unpredictable this time of the year and although we’ve had a few warm days here and there, we’ll still see some cold weather, as we have witnessed this past week. Overnight oatmeal and homemade soups are in order for the next few weeks.

I’ve given you a few recipes for both so, please, get them back out and use them in the coming days.

I’d like to suggest a grilled chicken salad to fill in for some of your meals. Start with greens — roughly 8-10 cups, chopped. There seems to be a plentiful supply in the markets so be creative. Mix some iceberg lettuce with baby spinach and/or kale with spines removed. Wash, dry, and toss it all in a large bowl.

Here is where you can clean out your refrigerator. Add some chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, olives, chopped cauliflower and/or broccoli — any other vegetable that might enhance this salad.

Open a can of garbanzo beans, drain and wash. Thinly sliced bell peppers work well, too. You could actually stop here and this would make a nutritious and delicious salad but if you crave grilled chicken, add it here. I recommend about two cups of cuts from the breast but dark meat is OK, too.

For your dressing, pour one-quarter cup of extra virgin olive oil in a jar. Add the juice and zest of two lemons, a touch of salt and pepper. Place the lid on the jar and shake well. If you like more seasonings, add them here. Pour over the salad.

There are optional ingredients you can add to this salad. I like to throw in frozen baby peas a few minutes before I serve it. You can also add slivered almonds and pumpkin seeds — all nutritious and tasty, too.

This is a complete meal and will easily serve 4 individuals. Enjoy!

(Candy Work is a certified physician assistant and registered dietitian. She has practiced at Olean Medical Group since 2015.)