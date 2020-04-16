ALBANY — Assembly Republicans want the governor and majority lawmakers to act quickly to help farmers manage the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Measures recommended in a letter sent Wednesday to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his Department of Agriculture and Markets commissioner, Richard Ball, and the Democratic majority leaders in the Senate and Assembly include loosening regulatory expenses and requirements on farmers.

The GOP conference also wants to broaden eligibility standards to ensure farmers receive federal stimulus money and expand markets to create more opportunities for farms to move their products.

Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said the recommendations are meant to help the state’s farmers weather the current economic crisis caused by COVID-19, but also to help farm markets recover faster when the economy begins to get back on track.

“Remember, this is the No. 1 industry in New York state,” Giglio said of agriculture. “We want to help our farmers now (during the pandemic) but we also want to give them the tools they need, when the economy starts up again, to come out roaring.”

Even before the COVID-19 outbreak and associated financial crisis, New York’s agriculture industry has struggling in recent years. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Census data showed that New York state lost 2,100 farms between 2012-17, including a 20% drop in dairy farms during that time.

Meanwhile, measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 have caused severe market disruptions and dramatic shifts in the supply chain for the state’s 33,400 farms.

The Times Herald reported last week that some Cattaraugus County dairy farmers had to dump milk recently because of those disruptions.

Giglio believes the governor and State Legislature must look again at last year’s Farm Labor Act, which included rules for paying seasonal farm workers overtime.

The Assembly Minority’s recommendations include:

• Suspend for one year DMV registration requirements for agricultural vehicles and farm trucks.

• Suspend the highway-use tax, special hauling permit fees and collection of state tolls for vehicles used to transport agricultural products, including milk.

• Suspend, for one year, the 60-hour overtime threshold for farm laborers enacted as part of the 2019 Farm Labor bill.

• Suspend, during the state of emergency period, the 24-hour agricultural rest requirement.

• Extend the Milk Producers Security Fund to help producers who are unable to sell because of COVID-19.

• Use additional federal stimulus money for direct cash infusions for Cornell Cooperative Extensions to assist in the provision of emergency services.

• Use federal stimulus funding to invest in rural broadband infrastructure to assist in the provision of services to farms/rural areas during uncertain social and economic times.

• Provide vouchers for food banks to purchase local dairy and agricultural products.

• Stipulate “green nurseries” as essential businesses for the remainder of the COVID-19 crisis so that these businesses can re-open while following social-distancing guidelines.

Giglio said it’s hard for area nursery owners to watch the big box stores selling flowers and non-food garden items, while “non-essential” nursery businesses are shut down.

“We feel there is a way for these nurseries to maintain social distancing and still serve their customers,” Giglio said.