The first person to die from novel coronavirus in Upstate New York was a Rochester hospital worker, according to a new report from the Democrat & Chronicle.

Rochester Regional Health, which operates the Rochester General Hospital, told the newspaper that a 54-year-old man who died Tuesday of COVID-19 was an employee at the hospital. WHEC-TV reports the man was identified as Alvin Simmons, a Monroe County resident who worked in housekeeping at the hospital for just a few weeks before getting sick on March 10.

Rochester Regional said Simmons was the first COVID-19 case at the hospital, denying rumors he contracted it from a patient.

The hospital operator also said Simmons had “multiple, serious underlying conditions, including hypertension, liver disease, and tobacco use," all health factors that increase risk of dying from coronavirus. He died a week after showing symptoms.

“He started off with coughing really bad it was hurting his chest,” Simmons’ stepdaughter told WHEC. “So he stopped smoking Black and Mild [cigars] because he thought it was the Black and Milds causing his cough.”

Simmons’ family said he was tested for coronavirus and initially diagnosed with pneumonia, getting sent home with antibiotics. By Friday, he was rushed back to the hospital in an ambulance and put on a ventilator.

WHEC reports Simmons is believed to have succumbed to severe acute respiratory syndrome, a condition seen in the most serious COVID-19 cases. When that happens, a patient’s “fluid-filled lungs are no longer able to get enough oxygen to the bloodstream and vital organs.”

Rochester Regional said Monroe County officials are still trying to trace Simmons’ activities to determine where he was infected with the virus, and who else may have been exposed. A number of hospital employees have been told to quarantine at home for the time being.

It’s unclear if any patients or recent hospital visitors are believed to be at risk. WHAM reports Rochester hospitals banned visitors on Thursday, March 12, to prevent further spread of the virus.

New York state has confirmed 1,380 cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday morning, including 10 cases in Monroe County. Sixteen people have died in the state from COVID-19 causes, according to Johns Hopkins University.