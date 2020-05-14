SYRACUSE (TNS) — Central New York economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was given the go-ahead Thursday by the governor.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered the good news to the region during a press conference at Upstate Medical University.

The restart will proceed in phases, with businesses in industries such as construction, manufacturing, wholesale trade and others going first.

Western New York, the Mid-Hudson region, Long Island and the Capital Region have met five of seven reopening benchmarks and remain closed — with the exception of sessential businesses and municipal operations.

Cuomo continued to urge caution, even as the restart moves forward.

“Phased reopening does not mean the problem has gone away,” he said. “It means we have controlled the problem through our actions.”

The state’s reopening metrics require regions to maintain a monthly testing rate of 30 residents for every 1,000, based on a seven-day average of new tests. In Central New York, that means an average of 775 tests a day.

Businesses in the state first closed in March to slow the spread of the virus. Bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and others aren’t even eligible to restart until later phases of the state’s plan.

Companies looking to restart need to develop and implement plans for cleaning, health screening, protective equipment and more. The state has released detailed guidelines and safety plan templates for phase one industries.

And while the economic news is welcome, the county has seen more deaths in the last six days than at any other time during the crisis. But the virus simply hasn’t spread far enough here to overwhelm the health care system.

“Follow the data, follow the science, follow the metrics," Cuomo said of the state’s approach to reopening. "Make sure we’re being intelligent, not emotional, not political. Not based on feelings, but based on facts.”

Cuomo announced earlier this week that certain low-risk recreational and business activities could begin again on Friday, even before the shutdown order ends. They include some outdoor activities like tennis as well as drive-in movie theaters.

NY COVID NUMBERS

New hospitalizations due to coronavirus in New York rose slightly on Wednesday, but remain at their lowest levels since March.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus was 420 yesterday, up from 416 the day before. That’s down sharply from a peak of over 2,000 in late March and early April, including multiple days over 3,000.

The last time the average was below 500 was March 20.

Another 157 people died due to the virus on Wednesday. The statewide death toll is now 22,170. The total was less than 1,000 in late March.

New deaths have been declining since reaching a peak of 800 on April 14, according to revised state data. They fell below 500 on April 22, below 400 on April 29 and below 300 on May 3 for the first time in weeks.

Single-day deaths have been below 200 for four days straight.

New York now has 343,051 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2,390 new cases.

WILL THERE BE A NY STATE FAIR?

Anyone looking for a final a decision on big summer events in Central New York like the New York State Fair will probably be waiting awhile longer.

“We’ll make the decisions when we have to make the decisions,” Cuomo said. "But let’s see what the facts are at the last minute that we have to make a decision.”

Cuomo said he didn’t know when he would make a decision on the fair.

“This situation changes every two weeks,” he said. “What’s happening here is facts are changing.”

Cuomo has said events like the fair couldn’t happen this year unless the entire state was in a position to reopen. Otherwise, Central New York would be mobbed with visitors from other regions, creating a major risk of spreading the virus rapidly across huge crowds of people.

