ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today he’s planning a new executive order to establish a coordinated approach to coronavirus testing in New York.

The order will require all public and private labs to work with the Health Department. The goal is to prioritize diagnostic testing for both public health and restarting the economy.

The order hasn’t been issued yet and Cuomo didn’t offer many more details on what it will contain.

The governor has been saying for days that testing will serve as the bridge to restarting life in New York. But the state and the rest of the nation need testing in an amount that just doesn’t exist right now, he said.

Labs simply aren’t built for the volume required, he added.

Testing for the virus itself and for antibodies to see who has had the virus and recovered will both be needed. And then the contacts of those infected will need to be traced and isolated.

Taking those steps will allow more people to get back to work faster, Cuomo said.

He said he envisions collaboration among labs and the state similar to what took place with hospitals in recent weeks. Health care facilities across New York cooperated on sharing staff, supplies, equipment and even patients.

The Health Department oversaw the collaboration.

And while New York can work on its own to coordinate its labs, Cuomo again stressed the need for federal help to bring testing to the required levels.

The labs themselves have told New York they can’t get enough supplies to conduct tests in the amounts needed, Cuomo said.

Without federal help, the nation will face the kind of mad scramble it saw for ventilators and other gear several weeks ago, he said.

"That is mayhem," he said. "We need a coordinated approach between the federal government and the states."

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Another 630 people died in New York due to the new coronavirus, bringing the overall death toll to 12,822.

It’s the second day day in a row new deaths were over 600. Single-day deaths have been essentially flat for over a week.

But they’ve been flat at a high level, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today at a press briefing in Albany.

“That is still breathtaking in its pain and grief and tragedy," he said.

New deaths reached over 700 a day starting on April 6. They dipped below that level yesterday, Wednesday, when they totaled 606, and Sunday, when they totaled 671.

Just two weeks ago, single-day coronavirus deaths totaled 253 and three weeks ago, the statewide death toll was 157.

New York had 222,284 confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday, an increase of 8,505 from the day before. That’s more total cases than any entire country outside the U.S.

But the virus’ spread has been slowing steadily. The state has been seeing positive trends in hospitalization statistics for days now.

Net changes in hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and intubations have all been negative in recent days. That means more people have been leaving hospitals than entering and coming off ventilators than going on.

SPARRING WITH TRUMP

President Donald Trump is clashing with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the coronavirus response again.

During Cuomo’s press briefing on the latest COVID-19 updates in the Empire State, Trump attacked the governor in a series of tweets Friday.

“Governor Cuomo should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining.' Get out there and get the job done. Stop talking!" Trump wrote on Twitter. "We built you thousands of hospital beds that you didn’t need or use, gave large numbers of Ventilators that you should have had, and helped you with... testing that you should be doing. We have given New York far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, & these great men & women who did the job never hear you say thanks. Your numbers are not good. Less talk and more action!”

A reporter asked Cuomo about Trump’s tweets, and the governor responded in real time.

“First of all, if he’s sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work, right?” Cuomo said. “Second, let’s keep emotions and politics out of it, and personal ego if we can."

“Because this is about the people, and it’s about our job.”

Cuomo has frequently clashed with Trump, asking for more federal help including ventilators and personal protective equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Trump has recently tried to claim he would decide when states reopen for business, issuing a three-point plan for governors to use — but admitted it would be to states to decide when to lift stay-at-home orders.

Trump has encouraged states to reopen by May 1, but Cuomo — who has extended New York’s stay-at-home order to May 15 — said the president’s plan requires more federal aid.

“Is there any funding so I can do these things you want me to do?” Cuomo said Friday. “That is passing the buck without passing the bucks.”

“Why don’t you show as much consideration to states as you did to your big businesses and to your airlines?” Cuomo added.

The governor also pointed out that, while other states may have lower numbers of coronavirus and could reopen sooner than others, New York is still seeing more than 600 new deaths daily from COVID-19. Trump’s home state has seen more than 220,000 confirmed cases — more than any country outside the U.S. — and nearly 13,000 deaths.

