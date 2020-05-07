VALHALLA (TNS) — New York will extend its temporary pause on evictions in the state for another 60 days.

The moratorium covers residential and commercial tenants. It will now run until Aug. 20, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday during a press conference in Westchester County.

"People are anxious. The rent bill is going to come due," Cuomo said. "I hope it gives families a deep breath."

Cuomo first announced a 90-day eviction moratorium in March to aid New Yorkers facing money problems during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pause means no one can be evicted for not paying rent. But experts say tenants should still pay if they can.

Cuomo also announced two other moves on rent relief:

• The state will ban late payment fees during the eviction moratorium.

• Tenants will be allowed to use their security deposit as a rent payment and repay it over time.

NEW DEATHS STAY BELOW 300

New deaths due to coronavirus in New York stayed below 300 for a seventh day in a row on Wednesday.

Another 231 people in the state died yesterday. The statewide death toll is now 20,828. It was less than 1,000 in late March.

“This is the worst number every day," Cuomo said. “You can see how slowly it is coming down and how painfully high it still is."

Less than a month ago, on April 8, single-day deaths reached their peak of 799. They’ve been dropping steadily since then.

New deaths fell below 500 on April 19, below 400 on April 25 and below 300 on April 30 for the first time in weeks.

“You can see how long it takes to slow down and reduce the number of deaths,” Cuomo said.

New York has 323,978 confirmed cases of the virus.

But the state has been seeing progress in hospitalization numbers for weeks now. That continued on Wednesday.

The net changes in hospitalizations and intubations were both negative again, as they have been for over two weeks.

Total hospitalizations due to the virus dropped to about 8,600, a decline Cuomo called fairly significant. The number was over 18,000 at its height several weeks ago.

The three-day average of new hospitalizations due to the virus was 607 on Wednesday, up slightly from the day before. But the number is down from a peak of over 2,000 for multiple days in late March and early April.

Cuomo noted that while the measures on hospitalizations have all been steadily improving, they aren’t dropping as fast as they initially went up.

“You see how fast it went up. It reminds you how fast the infection rate can spread,” he said. “The down side of the mountain is a much more gentle slope than what we went through going up the mountain.”

SOME 'AMAZINGLY GOOD NEWS'

New testing for coronavirus antibodies on 27,000 employees at 25 downstate heath care facilities found a positive rate similar to the general population or even lower, Cuomo said. In Westchester County, for example, the positive rate among the workers was 6.8%, compared with 13.8% in the general population.

The fear was that essential workers like those in hospitals would have much higher rates of infection, Cuomo said.

"That is amazingly good news," he said of the new results. "We were afraid of what was going to happen."

Antibodies are part of the body's immune response. Testing for them can reveal who has already been infected with the virus and recovered.

The results demonstrate that all New Yorkers should wear masks and use hand sanitizer, Cuomo said.

"If they're working for frontline workers, they're going to work for people in their day-to-day lives," he said.

UPDATE ON HELP FOR FARMERS

Cuomo announced a $25 million push in April to buy food and other products from Upstate New York farmers. The goods will be sent to food banks across the state, which have seen big spikes in demand during the pandemic.

Some early numbers on the initiative, known as Nourish New York:

• Over 2,100 farms are participating so far.

• Nearly 50 food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries will get support.

• Over 20,000 households will get products in the next week.

Farmers in the state have seen little demand for some products during the pandemic. Upstate dairy farmers have been forced to dump millions of gallons of raw milk.

In addition to sending goods to food banks, the state partnered with a number of companies to buy excess milk and process it into finished products.

Over the next six months, the program will produce 2.8 million gallons of milk, 8.2 million units of yogurt, 10.1 million pounds of apples and 10 million pounds of cabbage.

The state is seeking support for Nourish New York from philanthropies, Cuomo said. Any organizations interested can email covidphilanthropies@exec.ny.gov.

