The state reported a new case of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County on Sunday, and officials expect the number to continue climbing.

To date, 10 Cattaraugus County residents have tested positive for the disease, according to the state Department of Health during a briefing by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday afternoon.

However, Cattaraugus County officials reported no new case in a press release Sunday, indicating just nine cases in the county. County officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the discrepancy between the figures.

Noting fewer cases and deaths reported on Sunday statewide, Cuomo cautioned that the reports could have been influenced by a “one-day bounce” or even by it being a weekend with fewer agencies reporting cases.

According to the Cattaraugus County Health Department, three patients have recovered. Four have been located in the northwest corner of the county, four more in the southeast portion of the county, and one in the southwest. No deaths have been reported.

Sixty-two people remain in mandatory isolation, having been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 259 tests have been administered, with 224 negative results recorded. Another 26 are pending.

ALLEGANY COUNTY officials did not provide an update on Sunday, but on Saturday reported the number of new cases had increased. Sixteen cases had been reported, including one death, up from 13 confirmed cases on Thursday. The state reported no new cases on Sunday.

As of Saturday, 49 people remained in quarantine or isolation, while 146 had been released.

TO THE NORTH, Erie County reported more than 100 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,057. To date, 26 people have died of the disease — the most in any Upstate county — while 167 cases have recovered, and almost 2,000 people are in mandatory isolation for close contact with a positive case or potentially being infected. Of the infected, almost 100 are on ventilators.

CONCERNS OVER ventilators being taken to overwhelmed hospitals downstate was met by opposition this weekend from area health care providers.

Kaleida officials reported Saturday on Facebook that rumors that the National Guard was seizing ventilators from the group’s hospitals was false

“No ventilators have been taken by anyone,” the post states. “Please don’t trust rumors. Trust credible sources.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said that he is seeking to have hospitals send 20% of their unused ventilators to New York City and other parts of the state which have been the hardest hit by the illness, clarifying remarks made last week that some health care officials and politicians interpreted as forcibly seizing all unused machines, even in areas like Buffalo which has seen a major increase in COVID-19 cases.