OLEAN — As the Cattaraugus County Health Department ramps up testing this week, a 30th county resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a partnership with Olean General Hospital and Universal Primary Care of Olean, the Health Department plans to nearly double the number of coronavirus tests offered to county residents in the past four weeks.

County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said Monday that between the three health care providers they have about 1,000 COVID-19 test kits available.

There have been 564 coronavirus tests administered to county residents, 497 of which have come back negative. Additional results are being awaited. There are currently 166 county residents in mandatory quarantine.

Watkins said the 30th residents to test positive for COVID-19 was a healthcare worker in the northeast section of the county who works at Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital in Springville. She was offered a test on Friday and the results were returned late Saturday.

The woman was on the front line, Watkins said. She not only cared for a coronavirus patient, she came in close contact with another healthcare provider.

“She donned her personal protective equipment and still became infected,” he said.

The woman was originally treated for a sinus infection, but when she experienced additional symptoms, her physician recommended she be tested.

The woman and her family are under mandatory quarantine at home, Watkins said. Their healthcare needs are being assessed and monitored.

“We work closely with families in quarantine,” he said.

Health Department nurses also conduct contact tracing of people someone with a positive test result came in touch with.

Watkins said it was important for medical personnel to be “extremely careful” in their PPE protocols. It is also very important to notify supervisors of any symptoms and to get tested.

The public health director said he was grateful there have been no COVID-19-related deaths in Cattaraugus County, but that it was important to do more testing, something it has been unable to do until this new collaboration.

“I’m surprised, but hopefully we will continue down that path.” Watkins said.

Cattaraugus County was one of the last counties in the state to register a positive COVID-19 test and is the last county in Western New York not to report a coronavirus death.

“We continue to be on a small, incremental rise” in the number of positive COVID-19 tests, Watkins said on Monday. “There were 45 tested over the weekend and we had only one positive. I don’t know if we are plateauing. We won’t get the answer to that until we get more testing. That’s the only way to assess what’s going on in the community. We really need countywide testing” for 78,000 residents.

Watkins said county residents with symptoms such as a fever, cough and shortness of breath should contact their physician about getting a prescription for a test.

“We are going to start a much broader testing for our community,” Watkins said. Some of the prior restrictions when there were fewer tests available will be relaxed.

Antibody testing, an indicator if someone had been exposed to the coronavirus, would be another way to determine how widespread COVID-19 has been. “It doesn’t mean you can’t be re-infected” if you have antibodies, he added.

Watkins said his assessment based on the number of continued coronavirus cases in neighboring Erie County and the social distancing most Cattaraugus County residents have been practicing and cases in Allegany and Chautauqua counties, “We’re not quite out of the woods yet.”

Watkins said there is still a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Olean General Hospital. He had been on a ventilator since April and has continued to improve since he was removed from the device.