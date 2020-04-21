LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County could lose $8 million or more in state revenue due to lower tax receipts resulting from closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That does not include a loss of county sales taxes at a time when all but essential businesses are closed to slow the spread of coronavirus. County Administrator Jack Searles had advised county department heads to be prepared for the likelihood of state funding cuts.

On Monday, Searles heard Gov. Andrew Cuomo say local government and school districts could expect a 20% cut. City, town and village governments will see those cuts as well.

Unless the federal government rescues New York and other states from the loss of revenue from the coronavirus pandemic that has largely pulled the plug on the economy, the governor is saying the pain will be widespread, Searles indicated.

The county receives about $39 million a year in state revenues. The county’s 2020 budget is $250.6 million.

“I have daily conference calls with key department heads,” Searles said. “Anything state-funded should be called into question.”

The county administrator said the state budget passed earlier this month “was passed in the middle of the pandemic with a while lot of unknowns.” One stipulation, however, was that the state director of finance modify the budget quarterly, based on state revenues.

The governor has been talking about reductions for hospitals as well, just at a time when they are being called on to respond to the coronavirus crisis.

“We adopted a budget at the end of last year that anticipated certain state revenues,” Searles said in an interview Monday. “I have put department heads on notice that I don’t know what levels of state funding we will get.”

He said that “first quarter sales taxes were OK, but anything after the first quarter is terrible.”

Cattaraugus County has one of the highest rates of increase in unemployment of any county outside of New York City, he said. ”There is a significant impact here.”

The coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the state’s economy has left the state budget with a $10 billion to $15 billion deficit. “That has to be made up in some fashion,” Searles said. “You can only cut services in the state so much before you cut into essential services.”

The alternative, which the governor seems to be counting on, Searles observed, counts on taxpayers from local government and school districts complaining to their congressman and calling for some remedy in the next stimulus package.

“The governor is preparing people for the worst scenario,” Searles said. “He’s attempting to pressure Congress to include something in the fourth stimulus that will help the state.”

Searles said he will update county lawmakers on developments when they meet at Little Valley and Olean to maintain a social distance on Wednesday. The meeting will be broadcast via the internet on a link on the county’s website.

No decisions have been made whether to resume regular committee meetings where legislators are closer together, Searles said.

Emergency Services Director Chris Baker will also report on the county’s Emergency Operations Center which is entering its fifth week.