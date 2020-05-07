OLEAN — Any Cattaraugus County resident who wishes to be tested for COVID-19 can make an appointment through the county Health Department to be tested quickly.

Officials at Olean General Hospital and the Cattaraugus County Health Department announced plans Thursday to dramatically increase COVID-19 testing across the county.

This comes as the county reported a 46th positive COVID-19 test of a county resident on Thursday. The increase in the number of positive cases was not unexpected as testing has ramped up in recent days.

The last three positive tests came from residents in the southwest part of the county — two men and a woman — all of whom were in direct contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 89 people in quarantine and 29 people have recovered from COVID-19. There are 15 active cases.

Any county resident may now obtain a COVID-19 antigen (swab) test — whether or not they are symptomatic for COVID-19. The expanded testing is designed to better track and understand the spread of the virus and to address Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s requirements for reopening the region’s economy.

“The expanded testing is designed to accommodate anyone in Cattaraugus County who wishes to be tested for COVID-19,” said Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director of the Cattaraugus County Health Department. Only residents who are symptomatic will have to be quarantined.

“Clearly, we need to increase the number of COVID-19 tests,” Watkins said. “Testing is the only way we get a realistic view of the spread of the virus in our region. To date, 1,227 residents have been tested out of the 76,000 people living in the county. That is not enough.”

Jeff Zewe, president and CEO of Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center, member hospitals of Upper Allegheny Health System, said OGH will partner with the health department to get the word out. Olean General will begin offering antigen testing to all its employees.

“We have been at the forefront of employee and patient safety throughout this pandemic,” Zewe said. “We are currently offering antibody testing to all employees. Adding antigen testing for staff and the community will help build employee and community confidence.”

Zewe said the expanded testing was made possible by Kaleida Health furnishing 600 test kits to the Cattaraugus County Health Department.

Watkins said increased testing is also a key part of clearing the way for the region to reopen. Under Cuomo’s mandate, in order for a region to reopen as a whole, it must be testing on a level of 30 people per 1,000 population. Cattaraugus County is part of the Western New York region, along with Chautauqua, Allegany, Erie and Niagara counties.

“The community needs to understand that the Western New York region, including Cattaraugus County, will not reopen unless certain metrics are met, including meeting the required testing levels. We are testing approximately 30 per day,” Watkins said. “We need to be at 120 per day.”

The county Health Department’s drive-thru testing sites area located at the Allegany/Limestone School Bus Garage, 104 Maple Ave., Allegany, and the Cattaraugus/Little Valley Bus Garage, 9447 Pleasant Valley Road, Little Valley.

All testing requires pre-registration and an appointment time. Walk-ins are not accepted. To register for testing go to www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119. After registration, you will be contacted to schedule your testing time and location.

Also, antibody testing will be done at WellNow Urgent Care, 921 Wayne St., Olean, without an appointment.

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed and Qyest Diagnostics announced late Thursday in collaboration with regional officials and local health care providers, a new commitment that will dramatically boost testing capacity and kits in the region. The additional testing capacity will be vital to servicing the community’s health needs and exceeding the reopening benchmarks the Governor has mandated regions of western New York reach by his May 15 deadline, Reed said.

The commitment includes an initial quantity of 3,000 tests per day, which over top of existing capacity will exceed the reopening standards covering 3 million people in New York.

These resources will be provided to service the unmet demand of the following three regions as defined in the State of New York’s reopening plan: Southern Tier, The Finger Lakes and Western New York.

Quest is ready to begin providing this testing capacity as early as May 18, with supplies shipped out in coordination with local health providers multiple times per week to meet the interregional demand of the three areas. This capacity would not be allocated to a single region over another, but rather be available for rapid deployment to specific locations or communities across the area that need to quickly assess the emergence of new COVID hotspots.

“In any crisis, cooperation, coordination, and communication are absolutely essential,” Reed said. “We applaud Quest Diagnostics for stepping up and working with us over the last few weeks to develop a regional testing capacity solution.”

Reed called the announcement “a critical component of the region’s efforts to demonstrate to Albany that we have the resources in place to reopen as soon as possible. Now that this critical benchmark has been overcome, I truly believe there is no reason why our region should not be opened on May 15, 2020.”