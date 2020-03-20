SOUTH GLENS FALLS (TNS) — The Essity toilet paper factory had been running 24/7 prior to the coronavirus and that was still the case this week as they cranked out rolls of what has become the new hot commodity – toilet paper.

“We are continuing to be a 24/7 operation,” spokeswoman Amy Bellcourt said in a phone interview. The international maker of toilet paper and paper towels serves the commercial market with the products found at Thruway rest stops, hospitals and offices. But the now-notorious supermarket runs on toilet paper have increased demand all around. “We are seeing demand, definitely an increase in demand,” said Bellcourt.

Likewise in Fort Edward, where an employee at the Irving Tissue toilet paper plant said it continues to run at full capacity, as it has been for a while. “We’re making as much as we can as fast as we can,” said the worker who didn’t give her name since she wasn’t authorized to speak for the New Brunswick, Canada-based company.

“All our facilities are producing at full capacity as we speak,” agreed Hugo D’Amours, spokesman for the Ontario-based Cascades company, which operates a toilet paper mill in Waterford.

Upstate New York is an historical center for forest products and paper making of all sorts. And while some mills have been closed over the years as business has gone overseas or to southern states, there is still a fair amount of activity in the industry.

In addition to the paper plants, Essity has a conversion facility in Greenwich where the paper is processed into consumer-sized rolls and a warehouse in Saratoga Springs.

There are lots of paper products that go into the health care field, from packaging to masks to paper bags for prescription drugs, noted John Bartow, executive director of the Empire State Forest Products Association. That’s also the case with certain wood products, he added. “Everything you see coming off a truck has a wooden pallet under it,” he said.

Paper plants have been operating under social distancing guidelines, with people maintaining distance from one another. Moreover, many plants are highly automated these days, meaning they run with fewer employees.

The industry is also considered essential, meaning the plans should remain open amid Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s call for business to shut-down and people to remain in their homes.

There are several theories about why there was a run early on for toilet paper rather than, say, for aspirin or cough medicine.

“I agree with what I’ve read which is people are looking for ways to have some control,” Bellcourt said of the feeling that may result from stocking up on something. Moreover, toilet paper is relatively cheap and nonperishable, so it won’t go bad after a while like many food items.

Coronavirus, of course, is a respiratory illness, not intestinal, so there’s no inherent need for more toilet paper.

Like others, Bellcourt said there should be no reason to hoard it.

“The advice we’re giving is that nobody should be hoarding,” she said.