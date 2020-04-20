BELMONT — Blood is in short supply as local health officials report COVID-19 cases continue to climb slowly.

Allegany County rose to 31 on Sunday, but no new cases were added by Monday afternoon, the county Department of Health reported.

Currently, 38 residents remain in quarantine or isolation, 345 have been released, and 24 infected persons have recovered. One resident died from the disease in March.

Jones Memorial Hospital officials in Wellsville reported that blood is desperately needed, with the Community Blood Bank holding a mobile blood drive on Friday in the hospital’s parking lot. Appointments for the drive, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., can be made by calling (814) 456-4206.

In light of the current situation, donors are required to wear a face covering — a mask, bandana, or scarf — when presenting to donate. In addition, temperatures will be taken before donors are allowed into the mobile unit and the number of donors will be limited at any given time, which is why an appointment is preferred, officials said.

OTHER COUNTIES also updated the public on infections, according to the state Department of Health:

• Chautauqua County: No new cases were reported, with the total reported standing at 25. One death has been reported.

• Erie County: Thirty-nine new cases were reported, with 2,109 positive tests reported to date. Officials report 143 deaths.

• Livingston County: No new positive test was reported, with ccc testing positive to date. One death has been reported.

• Steuben County: Four new cases were reported, bringing the total to 167. Fifteen deaths have been reported.

• Wyoming County: No new cases were reported, with 36 reported to date. Four deaths have been reported.

• McKean County, Pa.: No new cases have been reported, with four positive tests reported to date. No deaths have been reported.

• Potter County, Pa.: No new cases have been reported, with four positive tests reported to date. No deaths have been reported.