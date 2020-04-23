Allegany County United Way and Allegany County Area Foundation Work Together to Support Allegany County

WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County United Way and Allegany County Area Foundation are working together to provide assistance to those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations' boards of directors, ACAF executive director Bruce Campbell and ACUW director Amanda Joyce-Phelps have established coordinated Allegany County Community Relief Funds. Through a shared grantmaking process, these funds will assist local community-based nonprofit organizations working to help these individuals and families as they deal with COVID-19-related economic disruption.

"Our goal is to be able to provide additional funds to local non-profit organizations who are on the front lines, providing for our communities most vulnerable," Joyce-Phelps said. "We know how critical these services are, especially in times of crisis and we want to help make sure these vital organizations have the resources they need to be able to continue their great work."

Lori Dzielski, ACAF president, said the foundation is "thrilled to partner" with ACUW in the effort.

"Combining our strengths and resources in terms of community support and countywide networking for the betterment of all Allegany County residents feels natural,” she said.

ACUW and ACAF anticipate two potential phases of support. Initial funding will go to local nonprofit organizations providing for needs in the county, including food security, services for vulnerable populations (including older adults), childcare and mental health and well-being.

This support is intended to complement the work of government and other funding sources to expand local capacity.

Organizers said ACUW/ACAF funds will not be awarded in duplication of other funds received or anticipated, except where this funding is insufficient or will not arrive in time to address urgent needs. As funds remain, a second set of grants may be awarded after the acute phase of the pandemic subsides and people seek a return to normalcy.

Both organizations are bringing funds to this effort. They welcome local support, from both corporate and from the community. To ensure they provide funding as effectively and efficiently as possible, they are not considering restricted donations (that is, funds that may only be given to a specific organization) to the CRF.

Donations can be made through the donation mechanisms on the UWAC or ACAF websites. Organizers ask that donors designate donations for the Community Response Fund.

Donations by check may be sent to (note Community Support Fund, or CSF, in memo area): Allegany County United Way, P.O. Box 15, Wellsville, N.Y., 14895, or Allegany Area Foundation, Crossroads Center, 6087 Route 19, Belmont, N.Y., 14813. Contributions can also be dropped off at Community Bank’s Bolivar Road location.

A Community Relief Fund web page, accessible through the ACAF web page, provides more details including grant application info and links.