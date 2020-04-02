BRADFORD, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday issued a “stay at home” order for all of Pennsylvania, saying it is the only way to keep coronavirus from a massive, overwhelming surge.

“We have identified nearly 1,000 new cases (in a day),” Wolf said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “It’s in every corner of our state.

“You should not leave your home unless absolutely necessary,” the governor said somberly. He said U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams is requesting the entire nation follow “stay at home” guidelines.

As of Wednesday, McKean County had one person who had tested positive for the virus, Cameron County had one and Potter County had two.

McKean County Commissioners Tom Kreiner, Carol Duffy and Cliff Lane and District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer agree that it is imperative that residents follow the established mitigations plan.

“We need to limit the exposure as best we possibly can,” emphasized Kreiner. “Several other counties in Pennsylvania have been under the Stay at Home order for some time and Cameron and Forest counties were added recently, now McKean County must take action.”

The order will stay in place until April 30.

“The Stay at Home order requires we stay at home except for allowable activities and essential travel and, when we have to leave our homes, to remain at least 6 feet from other people and practice other safety measures such as washing our hands frequently,” said Shaffer. “Of course, many people in the county continue to work at jobs deemed life-sustaining and they face the risk of infection every day.”

Wolf did not address enforcement per se, but noted the state police are focusing their efforts on business closures.

“It strikes me that all of us have vested interest in staying home,” the governor said. “We Pennsylvanians are going to be doing that voluntarily … because they know it’s the right thing to do.”

Shaffer addressed the role of law enforcement as well.

“Law enforcement’s objective will be to educate people on the order and continue to address any issues that may arise in a calm and rational approach. Ultimately, we are all in this together and the sooner we isolate ourselves and prevent the spread of the disease, the sooner we can return to our normal lives,” noted Shaffer.

Residents are asked to limit the number of outings for essentials to reduce chances of exposure. The goal of shelter in place is to reduce the spread of the virus in order to decrease the impact on healthcare services and to “flatten the curve,” noted Kreiner. “On Tuesday, March 31, the state saw its largest single day increase as of yet, bringing confirmed cases in the state to 5,805 with 74 COVID-19 related deaths.”

Also in Wednesday’s conference, Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine took several questions from the media.

In response to a question, Levine said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is evaluating closed medical facilities around the state to see if they could be used should the need arise.

“We need to evaluate the whole continuum of care,” she said. “That would include even hotels, where patients coming out of hospitals could convalesce.”

She said, too, that the CDC and Department of Health have issued guidance for funeral directors, and guidance for coroners is forthcoming, on dealing with those who have succumbed to COVID-19.

Wolf also indicated mail-in votes would be a “very good idea” for voters in the upcoming primary, which has been moved to June 2; and said that Pennsylvania’s state-owned liquor stores will not be reopening anytime soon, but are selling liquor online.

“Right now the primary concern is to keep people safe,” he said. Online sales are “the safe way to do it and that’s the way we do it in Pennsylvania.”