OLEAN — COVID-19 claimed the life of a second Cattaraugus County resident Friday, while two more positive cases brought the county total to 35.

The latest death was a 44-year-old man from the southwest part of the county, said Dr. Kevin Watkins, Cattaraugus County public health director.

The man had been admitted to Olean General Hospital on Monday and tested positive for COVID-19. Despite treatment in the ICU, he was unable to overcome the illness.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Cattaraugus County community,” Watkins said.

The deceased had underlying health conditions that can make it more difficult to recover from the coronavirus.

“The virus can take its toll quickly,” Watkins said. “It’s really important if you have an underlying condition like diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease that they stay hunkered down in their homes and avoid all non-essential travel.

“You just don’t know who might have it,” Watkins continued. “If you have to be outside, wear a mask and don’t touch your face. When you get home, wash your hands immediately — for 20 seconds.”

Twenty-three of the Cattaraugus County residents who contracted the novel coronavirus have totally recovered. There are now 11 active cases and 87 people are in mandatory quarantine.

The increase in positive cases was not unexpected as the number of tests of county residents continues to climb. As of Friday afternoon, 667 people had been tested with 611 testing negative for COVID-19.

The 34th case is a man in his 50s from the northeast part of the county. He is a healthcare worker who traveled to a number of different facilities, Watkins said. Contact tracing, which will be extensive, has already begun.

The man had a cough, fever, burning sensation in his nose, body aches and a loss of taste. He contacted the health department and was tested Wednesday.

The 35th positive case involves a woman in her 70s from the southeast part of the county who had no significant travel history. She reported a shortness of breath, a cough and sinus infection. The woman was tested Tuesday and the positive result was received late Thursday.

Next week, the health department plans to expand testing to residents at two locations with symptoms and a doctor’s prescription, Watkins said. A drive-thru site in Cattaraugus will join one in Allegany to test more than 100 residents a day on a schedule.

Hospital staff and employees at Olean General will also be tested.