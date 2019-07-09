BELMONT — The Belvidere Cornerstone, a former Episcopal church, will soon become a community center and gathering space in Allegany County.
Christ Episcopal Church, a historic church located on the corner of State Route 19 and County Road 20, is a one-story board and batten clad rectangular structure with a slate gable roof.
Constructed with a Gothic Revival style frame in 1860, it serviced the area regularly with clergy from Belmont, Angelica and Wellsville until the 1930s, when it was listed as a “Chapel at Ease,” opening twice yearly, usually in June and September. It was officially decommissioned as a church in July of 2018.
The church’s distinct Carpenter Gothic elements in particular are what led it to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
“It’s actually in really good shape,” said Susan Doran, one of the new owners of the property, who intends to preserve its Gothic Revival aesthetic as the old structure is repurposed for modern use.
“Located in the center of Allegany County, it will be a perfect spot for the new use of the building: a community gathering space,” said Doran.
The trio of caretakers taking on this project includes Doran, a visiting artist in residence, Mary Warner, owner of the local print shop, Angelica Ink, and Bob Dorsey, a local historian. They purchased the property last year, renaming it the Belvidere Cornerstone. Together, they are working to bring new life to the property, and hope the community will join them.
“We just need some direction from the community on what they need there,” said Doran, who invites those who are interested to attend an open house event at the Belvidere Cornerstone on July 28.
“If anyone wants to see (the Cornerstone), see how it is right now before we start, that’s a great opportunity,” said Doran. “What we’re doing is taking it from being a church to being a community space.”
Cleaning and restoration efforts are currently in motion, with initial goals being to provide greater community access to the building and promote rural architectural tourism in Allegany County.
The rest, however, is up to the public.
“We are taking suggestions from people when we open on the 28th,” Doran said. “If there’s something that people want to do, we want to know what they need there so we will put those things into our plans.”
According to Doran, some people have already spoken up, suggesting that beekeeping classes and quilting workshops be held at the Belvidere Cornerstone. Other potential uses include a museum capturing local history, lectures and a performance venue for art, history, music and local authors.
As projects ensue, the trio is looking for information about the property. Copies of photos, maps, drawings, stories or ephemera of any kind would be welcome additions to the museum’s collection.
Those who wish to share knowledge can reach out via email at thebelviderecornerstone@gmail.com or attend the open house at the Belvidere Cornerstone from 2 to 4 p.m. July 28 at 5781 County Route 20.
Their progress can also be followed by going to www.BelvidereCornerstone.com.