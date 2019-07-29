This is an evangelical Christian’s response to “Why Do Evangelicals Back Trump?” by Chris Stanley, in the July 13 edition of the Olean Times Herald.
In my humble opinion there has been no massive or seismic shift in the way evangelicals view the morality of political candidates. Evangelicals do not consider President Donald Trump their divinely-commissioned savior. They backed him in 2016 because they wanted a president who would vigorously support and defend the traditional values on which this nation was founded.
Media pundits can rest assured, evangelicals would become apoplectic, and there would be hell to pay, if Trump committed adultery in the Oval Office, lied about it under solemn oath and unabashedly proclaimed to America, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”
We have all done foolish things that we regret throughout our lives. Evangelicals simply cannot equate the immoral acts of President Bill Clinton, a sitting president, with the immoral acts of Trump.
You may dislike the man, disagree with his policy, consider him brash, bombastic and a self-centered egotistical narcissist, but please don’t call yourself a born-again, Bible-believing Christian if you can’t forgive him for his past indiscretions.
Joe Loeschnig Sr., Olean