Ever since Donald Trump won the presidential election in 2016 he has been constantly attacked by the liberal Democrats in the House of Representatives led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others.
They are jealous and can’t accept the fact that we, the American people, voted for Trump and he won.
We voted for Trump because he loves God and America and the family. He believes in the protection of life from conception to natural death and that marriage is between a man and a woman. He believes in freedom of religion and conscience. A person can refuse to make a cake for a same-sex marriage. He also believes in freedom of speech.
Some liberal universities refuse to allow conservative speakers speak on their campuses. Some conservative speakers have been attacked or persecuted while speaking and had no protection. These universities should not be allowed to receive any federal or state aid.
The Democrats in the House have not done anything for our country since 2016. All they want to do is try to impeach President Trump.
We must re-elect Trump in 2020. Everyone must get out and vote.
Natale “Ned” Mollica, Allegany