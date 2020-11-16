Dr. Anthony Evans, Executive Director of the Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau, is pleased to announce this week’s featured Youth Citizenship Award recipient Braedyn Palmatier. Braedyn is the son of Shannon and Todd Palmatier and is a senior at Ellicottville Central School.
Braedyn has done much for his community and school. He has volunteered with the Ellicottville Sports Booster for five years and ECLV Little League for one year. Braedyn has helped his neighbors with various tasks for several years and mentored youth in the Ellicottville Basketball Program. He has volunteered at two different half marathons as support staff and participated in Community Clean Up Day in Ellicottville. Braedyn has played football, basketball and baseball all for four years. He has also played travel basketball for six years, all while holding a job at the Villaggio Restaurant in Ellicottville.
Other school activities that Braedyn has participated in include Varsity Club for three years and Odyssey of the Mind for one year. He has been a member of the Cub Scouts for one year and has done media/video for athletic events for one year. Braedyn has earned several awards including being a Varsity Letterman in three sports and is a Section 6 Scholar Athlete.
Academically Braedyn has worked hard and has been on the Honor Roll throughout high school. His future plans are to attend St. Bonaventure University or SUNY Oswego for Sports Media and Broadcasting. Braedyn is described by his mother as being a hard worker with a big heart.
Nominations for the 2021 graduating class are open. If you know an outstanding member of your community who is a senior in high school, you can nominate them for a Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award. For more information please contact: Alison Crosson, Youth Bureau Program Coordinator at (716) 938-2617.