WELLSVILLE — With the mayor saying the village is "getting out ahead of a problem," the village board is considering new restrictions on camping in public places.
Mayor Randy Shayler said Monday evening he had been talking with someone who had recently returned from California and told him about the problem he saw there. The newly elected mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, has declared a state of emergency with more than 400,000 homeless people living in encampments on the streets of the city.
Not wanting a similar problem to arise in Wellsville, Shayler proposed new restrictions concerning camping in public areas, where a problem arose this past summer concerning indigent and oftentimes intoxicated individuals harassing residents in public areas and sleeping on Main Street benches.
“We’re getting out ahead of a problem that exists in other communities, people camping in public areas," Shayler said.
The proposal reads, “The purpose of this local law shall be to prohibit camping and lodging on public streets, publicly owned or leased property, public parks, and other prohibited public spaces. People camping on public property and on public right of ways creates a public health and safety hazard because of the lack of proper electrical and or sanitary facilities for such campers. Use of public property for camping purposes or storage of personal property interferes with the rights of others to use the areas for which they were intended.
"Moreover, it is probable that large numbers of transient people camping on public streets or public property would strain current village police, fire, and disposal facility resources.”
It goes on to explain camping as “residing in or using any public street, publicly owned or leased property. public park or other prohibited public space as determined by the village board of trustees or those charged with the authority to enforce this local law for living accommodations, lodging or sleeping purposes as exemplified by remaining for prolonged or repeated periods of time (but in no instance overnight) not associated with ordinary use of the street, property, park or public space with ones possessions or while storing ones possessions including but not limited to clothing, sleeping bags, bed rolls, sheets, hammocks, or other sleeping implements, luggage, backpacks, kitchen utensils, cookware and food or beverages, cooking or consuming meals or lodging in a parked vehicle, tent or other structure or accommodation not suited for permanent living as defined by the New York State Uniform Fire Prevention and Building Code or by any local law adopted as permitted by Executive Law Section 379.
"These activities constitute camping when it reasonably appears, in light of all the circumstances, that a person (or group of persons} is using the public street or right of way or other public property or place as a living, lodging, or sleeping accommodation regardless of his intent, or the nature of any other activities in which he might be engaged without a permit from the Village.”
Shayler said this new local law will not impact camping during events such as the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally and the annual Lions Club Trout Derby, when people routinely camp along the Genesee River within village limits.
A public hearing regarding the new no-camping law will take place at 5:45 pm. Dec. 27 for review, before any action is taken by the board of trustee to sign it into law.