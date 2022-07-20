One of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers, WellNow Urgent Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon to announce the official opening of their first Pennsylvania center today at 8 a.m. on Bolivar Drive in Bradford.
WellNow Urgent Care opened its first center in 2012, and currently is a major provider of urgent medical care, virtual care, allergy care, occupational health services and clinical research in the United States. The company now operates more than 180 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and now Pennsylvania.
“Injuries and illnesses show up at the most inconvenient times,” said John Radford, M.D., president at WellNow Urgent Care. “Whether you have a sick child at dinner time or the sudden need for a COVID-19 PCR test, we’re proud to be a trusted destination to provide the care that patients need, when they need it, rather than sitting for hours in an emergency room or delaying care.”
Urgent care centers are an increasingly important part of the U.S. healthcare marketplace, providing patients with much-needed access to quality care with shorter wait times and lower costs than the traditional emergency room. The new center in Bradford will provide timely treatment for non-life-threatening ailments such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and allergies, as well as on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. Occupational medicine services, including Workers’ Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more are also available on a walk-in or pre-scheduled basis. COVID-19 PCR testing is also an available service.
The new facility will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients can simply walk in or, if preferred, schedule a visit online. To schedule a visit online, visit Wellnow.com/locations/bradford.
“For individuals who may require care on the weekends, when the Bradford location is closed, our Olean location will be open,” explained WellNow Regional Account Executive Nick Reggie. “We will monitor the patient flow, and if expanded hours are needed in the future we may expand our hours into the weekend.”
The new Bradford WellNow location features two state-of-the-art waiting rooms with electronic check-in stations and a slushy machine; two relaxation patient rooms (designed for those who struggle with anxiety), 8 regular patient rooms and one procedure room; a nursing station; offices and staff break room; Occupational health patient room, area and bathroom; as well as an x-ray machine.
WellNow accepts most insurance providers, including Medicare and Medicaid. A full list of locations, hours and services can be found at WellNow.com. For more information about the new Bradford location, call (814) 817-4690 or email Bradford@WellNow.com