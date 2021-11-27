Charles Mead Ward
ALLEGANY — Charles Mead Ward, 84, of Allegany, died Monday (Nov. 22, 2021) after a life well lived.
Born Sept. 30, 1937, Ward was the son of Madeline and Hamilton Ward III, the former presiding justice of the state Supreme Court, 8th Judicial District. His grandfather, Hamilton Ward, Jr., was New York state attorney general from 1929-1931.
A graduate of the Nichols School in Buffalo, Ward served proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1959 to 1961, where he met life-long friend, Richard “the Corporal” Elliot.
He started his career in the newspaper business at the Wellsville Daily Reporter in 1962, before accepting a position as a sports writer at the Olean Times Herald, in 1969.
Under the direction and mentorship of E.B. Fitzpatrick and his son, Grey, Chuck became news editor and then managing editor in 1976. He remained in that capacity until 1989, when he was named executive editor of the Portsmouth (N.H.) Herald.
He then served as an editorial consultant for Thomson Newspapers in Boston and Pittsburgh, visiting papers all along the east coast. Chuck returned to Allegany with his family in 1993, as publisher of the Olean Times Herald, retiring from that position in 1997.
In 1985, Chuck married the former Kathi Knight. At the time of her death in 1996, Chuck founded the Kathi Ward Foundation, to honor her passion as a nurse, and to support the professional practice of nursing in the Olean region. As age took its toll, Chuck was proud to find that someone caring for him had benefitted from the foundation through training and ongoing education.
Chuck was immensely proud of his roots, his brothers, and his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling to Florida or visiting family in Vegas.
He took his boys to San Francisco (Calif.) to meet “the Corporal” and took in ball games at Fenway, Wrigley Field and Yankee Stadium. He loved the Bills and the TV always had a game of some sort on.
Chuck enjoyed hosting friends for happy hour poolside and steaks on the grill. He loved to tell of escapades with his friends or summers on Hanford Bay with his brothers. Chuck lived for the sun and died with a tan.
Chuck is survived by his first wife, Donna Ward; and their three daughters, Barbara (Dan) Siciliano, Kathleen “Katie” Ward and Tiffany (Terry) Brairton; two sons with his wife Kathi, Sean (Molly Shea) Ward; grandchildren, Joey Siciliano and Jane, Henry and George Brairton; his best friend, Laura Schaaf and one of his favorite people, her dog, Millie; and many members of the Ward and Knight families.
Besides his parents and wife, Kathi, Chuck was preceded in death by his brothers, Hamilton Ward IV, Marsh Ward and Wallace Ward.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday (Dec. 3, 2021) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (Dec. 4, 2021) at Saint Bonaventure Church, Allegany. Father Larry Ford will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany
In honor of his daughter Katie, and in memory of his wife Kathi, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Rehabilitation Foundation, 1439 Buffalo St., Olean, NY 14760 or to the Kathi Ward Foundation, PO Box 481, Olean, NY 14760.