Imagine seeing the whiteboard in your kindergarten classroom clearly — for the first time!
You are 5 years old and you just got your first pair of glasses — all because you had a free, five-second vision screening by Miss Priscilla from CBA Vision Rehabilitation Services, a United Way-funded agency.
CBA’s Vision Screening Program is free and provided in public and private schools in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. In 2022 the program screened more than 4,400 children and more than 770 needed to see an eye doctor.
Joni Blackman, executive director of CBA Vision Rehabilitation Services, said the goal is to identify young children who may have vision problems. When screening indicates that a child needs a comprehensive eye exam, a referral letter is sent home with the child. Their eye care provider will determine if the child needs glasses (possibly new glasses), needs to be re-examined at a later date or they find no indication there is a vision concern.
The goal of the program is the early identification and treatment of children with a condition called amblyopia or commonly known as “lazy eye.” If diagnosed and treated, it can save the child’s sight. If left untreated, this condition can result in serious eye-sight problems up to and including blindness.
Early vision screening before a child learns to read and write, along with eye safety educational information is a great beginning to a lifetime of healthy vision. The goal is to detect and have eye conditions diagnosed and treated early. Talk to your eye care specialist or pediatrician for more information and follow their recommendations for your child.
Starting in 2019, CBA established the Children’s Sight for Success Program which has since been renamed the Dr. Tim Grace Sight for Success Program. This program was developed to assure that all children, regardless of financial limitations, would have access to professional eye care in their community. Since its inception it has provided assistance to over 100 families in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties.
For more information, contact CBA Vision Rehabilitation Services at (716) 664-6660 or visit www.chautauquablind.org.