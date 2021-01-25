Mary J. Swartz
ALLEGANY — Mary J. Swartz, of 104 Jefferson Ave., passed away on Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021, at Olean General Hospital, following an illness.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 26, 2021) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will be held. The Rev. Al Batt, associate pastor of Believer’s Chapel, will officiate.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Online condolences may be made at letroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.