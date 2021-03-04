PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers have come to terms on a new contract for the 2021 season, the team announced Thursday.
The contract replaces the final year of Roethlisberger's deal that included $4 million in base salary and a $15 million roster bonus.
It also ensures that Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will play an 18th season for the organization. Roethlisberger turned 39 earlier in the week.
"It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization," Roethlisberger said in a statement released by the team. "I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go."
Under Roethlisberger's previous deal, his contract would have counted $41.25 million against the salary cap in 2021, including $22.25 million in dead money. Team president Art Rooney II said in January that the Steelers could not carry such a sizable cap hit into the season.
The new contract will provide a measure of salary cap relief for the Steelers, who were projected as being about $7 million over an anticipated $185 million salary cap entering the week.
"We are excited we were able to come to an agreement with Ben Roethlisberger on a new contract for him to return to the Steelers in 2021," general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement. "We know that Ben can still play at a high level and do special things for this team. Our goal remains the same — to put together a roster that will compete for another championship. We are happy that Ben will be one of our leaders to help us accomplish that goal."
Roethlisberger returned from right elbow surgery in 2020 to pass for 3,808 yards and 33 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. However, he struggled down the stretch as the Steelers lost five of their six games following an 11-0 start.
Roethlisberger had six interceptions in his final six starts, and he was intercepted four times in the Steelers' 48-37 playoff loss to Cleveland in the wild-card round.
Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins are the other quarterbacks on the Steelers roster.
