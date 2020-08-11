OLEAN — The New York State Department of Health is reviewing the outdoor setup by Eade’s Fitness 24/7 outside its Delaware Park Center gym.
Paul Eade, owner of Eade’s Fitness, said Monday he set up a 40 by 60-foot tent in the parking lot outside his gym, moved many pieces of exercise equipment into it and opened up last Tuesday.
However gymnasiums and movie theaters are among the businesses which New York still has not allowed to reopen.
Eade said his gym operated from May 30 to July 22 when a state COVID-19 requirement closed the indoor facility.
Operating outdoors under a tent was the only thing Eade could think of doing. So he did.
“It’s working out great,” Eade told the Olean Times Herald, noting the exercise and weight equipment under the tent in the parking lot. “Everyone is abiding by the protocols — distancing and face coverings.”
Eade said that for 54 days beginning May 30 “we had 7,500 check-ins.” No cases of COVID-19 were traced to the facility or any of his customers, he added.
Eade said he felt like he was being discriminated against because gyms in nearby Bradford, Pa. were allowed to operate.
“We’re 20 minutes away from Bradford,” he said. ”I lost tons of members to Bradford. We have a low COVID rate, just like McKean County in Pennsylvania.”
Eade said he talked to Mayor Bill Aiello, to county legislators and to Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins about his dilemma.
“My members are essential workers,” Eade said, noting memberships by city policemen, sheriff’s deputies and doctors and nurses. “My passion is wellness.”
Watkins said Monday a Health Department inspection team was due to stop by Eade’s exercise tent later in the day.
“Due to the multiple complaints and refusal to abide by the Governor’s Executive Order, a NYS COVID enforcement team placard the facility when it was reported as being opened” back in July, Watkins said. “The set up outdoors is being reviewed by the New York State Department of Health and we are awaiting a final decision.”