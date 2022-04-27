HARRISBURG (TNS) — More than 150,000 hunters will take to the woods across Pennsylvania one-half hour before sunrise on Saturday for the opening of the spring turkey gobbler hunting season.
If the 2022 season progresses similarly to last spring’s hunt, when the season ends on May 31, about 15% of those will have killed a bearded turkey. And, of the 25,000 or so who buy an extra, second-gobbler tag, which must be purchased no later than Friday, about 18% will have taken a second gobbler.
The spring gobbler season has the distinction of being a split season.
To provide a layer of protection against disturbance of hen turkeys sitting on nests of eggs, hunting hours through May 14 run from one-half hour before sunrise until noon, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission asks hunters to be out of the woods by 1 p.m.
In the second half of the season — May 16 through May 31 — hunting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset. The all-day part of the season allows more opportunity at the point in the season when hunting pressure is lower and nesting hens are less likely to abandon nests.
Only bearded birds may be harvested during the spring season. Hunters should refrain from knowingly harvesting bearded hens because they do nesting and raising of broods just like other hens.
Hunting is permitted by calling only. It is unlawful, as well as unsafe, to stalk turkeys.
All hunters need to wait patiently and properly identify their targets prior to pulling the trigger. When in a stationary position, a hunter should sit with his or her back against a large tree, rock or other barrier that shields movement and offers protection from others who might approach from the rear.
The commission advises turkey hunters against wearing clothing that contains black, like the color found on a turkey’s body, or red, white or blue, like those on a turkey’s head.
There is no requirement for hunters to wear fluorescent orange during the spring turkey season, though wearing it is recommended while moving.
Blinds used while turkey hunting must be manufactured with manmade materials of sufficient density to block movement within the blind from an observer outside the blind. Blinds must completely enclose the hunter on all four sides and from above.
Blinds that represent the fanned tail of a gobbler do not hide all hunter movement and therefore are unlawful to use in Pennsylvania.
Successful turkey hunters must immediately tag their bird before moving it from the harvest site and are required by law to report the harvest to the commission.
