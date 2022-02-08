PORTVILLE — The Portville boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a league victory over Gowanda, powered by a double-double from senior big man Maxx Yehl.
Yehl had 16 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in a 59-46 victory for PCS (7-10, 5-4) in CCAA Central play on Tuesday.
Luke Petruzzi added 14 points for Portville.
“It was our Senior Night so we started four seniors, four of which don't (usually) see the court a whole lot,” Portville coach Josh Brooks said. “We got off to a good start with them and that carried the energy over. We had a strong third quarter and we got the seniors back in there and finished out the game.
“It was a great atmosphere at home. We had nine scorers, and it’s always great to get a league win.”
Quentin Centner had 32 points for Gowanda (1-13) while John Ondus had 11 points.
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 66, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 43
ELLICOTTVILLE — Logan Grinols poured in 22 points on four 3-pointers and made five assists, leading Ellicottville (4-11) to avenge a league schedule-opening loss to Cattaraugus-Little Valley.
Caedon Wyatt had 10 points, Errol Moore grabbed nine rebounds and Braylon Wyatt had seven rebounds.
Josh Halterman scored 21 points for CLV (10-6).
“I thought tonight was the first time we played 32 minutes of team basketball,” ECS coach Dave McCann said. “I’m proud of the way the guys have fought through a lot of adversity this year. Hopefully tonight helps them realize they can be a pretty good basketball team when everything comes together.”
CCAA WEST I
Salamanca 74, Dunkirk 63
DUNKIRK — Andy Herrick scored a career-high 30 points on five 3-pointers to help Salamanca (12-4, 5-2) get back in the win column in league play.
Salamanca’s Hayden Hoag dished out eight assists and his twin brother Harley scored 21 points. Jaxson Ross added 10 points.
Hoag, a point guard, reached 104 assists so far this season, putting him near the best in Section 6, according to highschoolsportsstats.com.
“He’s definitely top four, maybe top three (in the section), but 100 in a season, we haven't had that since I’ve been here,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said.
Lorenzo Lewis scored 20 points for Dunkirk and Marcel Carter had 15 points.
“It’s a good win for us. We were down two starters and our guys were resilient, they preserved, and we played well throughout the game,” Bennett added. “Dunkirk is a different team at home, they play very well there, and we weren’t perfect but we played well enough to win.”
Olean 57, Southwestern 54
JAMESTOWN — Leading 46-27 entering the fourth quarter, Olean (14-1, 7-0) withstood a desperate Southwestern rally to escape with a victory by a one-score margin.
Kamdyn McClain scored 14 points, Zion James had 13 points and Jack DeRose added 10 points.
For Southwestern, Matthew Pannes scored a game-high 25 points and Jason Ni had 14 points.
“We got off to a nice start,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “We were able to use our defense to create some points off turnovers and gain an early lead. Southwestern played extremely hard and in the fourth quarter were able to force some turnovers of their own and started to get hot on the offensive end. We had some good looks, but struggled against their defensive pressure. Fortunately we were able to hit a couple free throws and come away with the win.”
Fredonia 62, Allegany-Limestone 53
FREDONIA — Ethan Fry scored a game-high 22 points, leading Fredonia as the Hillbillies avenged an earlier loss to Allegany-Limestone (10-7, 3-4).
Nick Whitfield added 18 points for Fredonia (10-7).
Tyler Curran scored 21 points with three assists and three steals. Anthony DeCapua added 11 points while Andrew Giardini grabbed nine rebounds.
IAC
Park School 77, New Life Christian 46
ALLEGANY — Timothy Hutter scored a game-high 25 points and made it a double-double with 13 rebounds, but New Life Christian couldn’t keep up with visiting Park.
Chase Welch led Park with 23 points, Trey Darlington had 18 points and Terrell Green scored 16 points.
Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey added 11 points for New Life (8-7).
“I was actually pleased with our performance,” NLC coach James Hutter admitted. “They’re a really good team.”