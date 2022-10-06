Demi Elliott set an aggressive motto for her team this fall.
“My motto all year has been Bolivar-Richburg volleyball does not play safe,” the eighth-year B-R coach said.
So far, it seems to be working. The Wolverines sit in first place in the Allegany County league through seven matches at 7-0. Their three losses are all in non-league play to Section 6 schools: two to Allegany-Limestone and one to Olean.
“If we’re going down, we’re going down swingin’,” Elliott said of her preferred style of play. “So we’re really trying to eliminate those free balls that we give other teams, really just honing in on our defense and getting that nice pass so we can swing. We have great hitters, two outside hitters, I have a new middle this year who’s doing very well and I have a returning middle as well.
“We’re going to swing and we’re going to find the holes and we’re going to be on offense most of the time.”
B-R’s lone senior, Haley Macho, plays libero and captains the Wolverines. But when she’s off the court due to her position, junior outside hitter Brena Walp is a floor captain.
B-R had two important spots to fill in its lineup at middle hitter (‘21 county MVP Jianna Nix) and setter after a 14-5 season that saw the Wolverines make the Section 5 Class D2 semifinal.
B-R still has plenty of work, though, left in the season, including rematches with Wellsville and Cuba-Rushford, who took the Wolverines to five and four sets, respectively, in their first matches and a non-league trip to Olean.
But the transition has gone smoothly, at least in part due to a busy offseason for the younger Wolverines.
“These young ones, a couple of my outside hitters and my setter I brought up from JV really put in a ton of time over the summer to make themselves what they are,” Elliott said. “We did leagues, they did beach volleyball, they play travel ball. They went to every camp they could get their hands on and just really put in that time outside of the season to get where they’re at. They have a really, really good team dynamic. We’ve been really working this year on having thick skin and being mentally tough.”
Elliott pointed to a set in B-R’s 3-2 victory over Wellsville on Sept. 16 when her team trailed 9-1, but rallied to win.
“To me that’s just mental toughness,” she said. “There’s so many times in practice that we do that; you’re down and you’ve got to come out of it. We’ve just really been working on that a lot this year.
“I have an outside hitter that this year a couple refs and coaches have said, ‘Now I don’t remember her from last year.’ Her name is Carmen Crowley. I said, she put in time over the summer and this is where she’s at now. And she’s just playing amazing now as a sophomore. It’s all about the time they’ve put into it.”
WELLSVILLE coach Shannon Steiner called this a “rebuilding year,” but the Lions haven’t let up much in their results so far. Wellsville graduated four starters last year from an undefeated regular season team (14-0) that exited in its first playoff match, a five-set loss to Midlakes in the Section 5 Class C quarterfinals.
“At first I really wasn’t sure what to expect even though I knew they were all very good athletes,” Steiner said. “But I’ve been very impressed (that) they all seem to have a very good relationship with each other. I think that’s probably one of the strongest points of the team, that they all get along very well and they all seem to have a very good relationship and they bond very well and do a lot of things together. That helps a lot out on the court too.”
The Lions are 8-1, 5-1 in the league, with their lone loss to B-R. A trio of seniors, right side hitter Emma Dunaway, outside hitter Bryanna Moultrup and libero Macey Wyant serve as captains.
Just like Elliott at B-R, Steiner has been encouraged by her team’s ability to come back, including a rally from a 21-9 deficit in a tournament against Arkport.
Sophomores Lindsey Stuck and Natalie Adams, at middle and right hitter, aligned with junior middle Morgaen Howe, are already big contributors in new spots.
“I feel very lucky as a coach because a lot of these girls are just great athletes in general,” Steiner said. “So you just kind of put a volleyball in front of them and they just seem to handle it very well. And they’re young. We did things over the summer, we joined a league through Hornell and did open gym. So the girls have been playing for months before our season started, so they got used to playing together through that time, so I think that was also helpful too.”
Steiner pointed to matches with C-R and B-R as big tests for her team to close out the final weeks of the regular season. She’d like to see her team continue its communication on the court and aggressive play.
“To me, when we go out swinging is when we do our best,” Steiner said. “I tell the girls that all the time. I want to see a lot of that and a lot of talking to help the cohesiveness. We have some girls that get upset with themselves and I’m always telling the other girls you’ve got to bring them out of that, because that to me can cost a game. So just trying to keep that cohesiveness and get my girls swinging. When we go out hitting, we usually do very well.”
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
Coach:
Demi Elliott
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
14-5; Campbell-Savona (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 1st Round), Dundee/Bradford (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 Quarterfinal), Harley/Allendale Columbia (L, 3-0 Sec. 5 Class D2 Semifinal)
Roster:
Haley Mascho (sr., L), Madelyn Baldwin (jr., DS), Brena Walp (jr., OH), Kori Thomas (jr., MH), Carmen Crowley (soph., OH), Joey Danaher (soph., MH), Willow Worth (soph., S), Jayna Thomas (fr., RS)
CUBA-RUSHFORDCoach:
Josh Tompkins
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
5-12; Dundee/Bradford (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 1st Round)
Roster:
Kendall Tompkins (fr., S/RS), Jessica Ringleberg (jr., S/RS), Jordyn Radomski (fr., OH/MH), Katelyn Radomski (fr., S), Lauren O’Keefe (jr., OH/S), Gianna Loiacono (jr., DS/OH), Lilah Stroud (soph., MH/RS), Brianna Green (sr., MH/OH), Arlah Shafer (8th, L), Hailey Bello (jr., MH/DS), Emma Retz (sr., RS/MH), Reagan Poore (fr., MH), Laney Murphy (sr., MH/RS), Jacie Carney (jr., L/DS)
FILLMORECoach:
Lacie Fuller
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
13-7; Elba (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 Quarterfinal) Arkport/Canaseraga (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 Semifinal), Houghton (W, 3-1, Sec. 5 Class D2 Championship), Alexander (W, 3-1, Sec. 5 Class D State Pre-Qualifier), Pavilion (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D State Qualifier)
Roster:
Jessie Rust (sr., DS), Savannah Hosmer (jr., OH), Ava Sylvester (jr., L), Sawyer Pomeroy (jr., DS), Morgan Valentine (sr., DS), Emily Rees (sr., DS), Cadence Evans (sr., RS), Jenna Austin (jr., DS), Zoe Hubbard (sr., S), Skylar Gaddy (sr., DS), Emma Beardsley (sr., OH)
GENESEE VALLEY/BELFASTCoach:
Darren Bradt
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
8-12; Wheatland-Chili (W, 3-1, Sec. 5 Class D3 First Round), Batavia Notre Dame (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D3 Quarterfinal)
Roster:
Liliana Porter (jr., OH), Karlee Jones (jr., OPP), Raygen Haggstrom (sr., L/OPP), Cassidy Hand (jr., S), Carissa Mura (soph., OPP), Audrey Cole (jr., OPP), Kendra Bigelow (jr., M/OH), Madison Mackenzie (jr., OH), Aubrey Geoppner (soph., OPP)
From the coach:
“Significance is their cohesiveness. We realize that we all have different strengths and weaknesses. Where one person lacks, we strive to make up those areas with a strength.”
HINSDALECoach:
Juliann Fair
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
2-13; Hammondsport (L, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D3 First Round)
Roster:
Rama Samba (sr., OH), Lucy Lu (soph., RS), Abigail Reitnour (soph., S/RS), Elise Brubaker (fr., RS/S), Julia Winkens (fr., MH/OH/S), Anjola Oyetunji (jr., MH/RS), Emily Xie (fr., RS), Jessica Adenuga (sr., OH/MH), Jessica Prentice (sr., OH/MH), Laura Arquimbau (jr., MH/OH), Bella Stevens (jr., MH/OH/DS)
HOUGHTONCoach:
Kathie Hilsher
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
13-7; South Seneca (W, 3-0, Sec. 5 Class D3 Quarterfinal), Batavia Notre Dame (W, 3-1, Sec. 5 Class D3 Semifinal), Fillmore (L, 4-1, Sec. 5 Class D3 Championship)
Roster:
Jamilyn Giberson (sr., S), Felisha Veno (sr., MH), Jaylee Jimmerson (sr., H), Emily Leichstenberger (sr., DS), Hannah Sutton (sr., MH), Jillien Darcy (jr., DS), Alex Goodyear (jr., H), Lily Howell (jr., DS), Isabella Noll (jr., DS)
From the coach:
“We are looking forward to a productive season. The starting six have played at the varsity level for three years and have created a strong team bond. The Bobcats are excited to start the season!”
WELLSVILLECoach:
Shannon Steiner (3rd year)
League:
Allegany County
2021 record/postseason:
14-1; Midlakes (L, 3-2, Sec. 5 Class C Quarterfinal)
Roster:
Emma Dunaway (sr., RS), Bryanna Moultrup (sr., OH), Macey Wyant (sr., L), Ane Molina-Janquera (sr., L), Morgaen Howe (jr., MH), Josie Greenman (jr., OPP/MH), Maddy Parks (jr., S), Natalie Adams (soph., MH), Lindsey Stuck (soph., OH), Averee Palmatier (soph., OH/MH)
From the coach: “This team has very positive attitudes and overall morale. They are also very talented and motivated to learn and improve. I think their cohesiveness will build them into a strong team.”