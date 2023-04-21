AMHERST – WNY Athletics, a media company dedicated to covering high school sports in the greater Buffalo area, will hold its 2023 WNY Athletics Baseball/Softball Day on Saturday, April 29, at Niagara Falls High School.
The event is to serve as a fundraiser for 12-year-old Colt Matz.
Colt, the son of Mike Matz, the Portville baseball coach, and Christina Matz, a teacher in the Portville school district, has been diagnosed with Leukemia for a second time and will have to go through a second transplant.
The day-long event will feature 32 high school baseball and softball teams from Western New York competing in 16 games on the four diamond fields at Niagara Falls High School as well as a basket raffle, 50/50 drawings along with other activities. Softball is a new addition to the event this year.
All proceeds will go to Colt Matz and his family to help pay for medical and transportation costs.
Following is the schedule of events for WNY Athletics Baseball/Softball Day:
10 a.m.: opening ceremonies
BASEBALL GAMES
10:30 a.m.: Niagara Falls vs. Sweet Home (Field 1), St. Joe’s vs. Clarence (Field 2)
1 p.m.: Williamsville North vs. Canisius (Field 1), Southwestern vs. Maryvale (Field 2)
3:30 p.m.: Orchard Park vs. St. Francis (Field 1), West Seneca West vs. Dunkirk (Field 2)
6 p.m.: Frontier vs. Williamsville East (Field 1), Kenmore West vs. Medina (Field 2)
SOFTBALL GAMES
10:30 a.m.: Niagara Falls vs. Mt. St. Mary’s (Field 1), Grand Island vs. Williamsville North (Field 2)
12:30 p.m.: Niagara-Wheatfield vs. Hamburg (Field 1), Orchard Park vs. St. Mary’s (Field 2)
2:30 p.m.: Fredonia vs Williamsville East (Field 1), Westfield vs. Eden (Field 2)
4:30 p.m.: Clarence vs. Sacred Heart (Field 1), Nardin vs. Cheektowaga (Field 2)
Anyone interested in helping with this event is encouraged to visit the WNY Athletics website at wnyathletics.com.