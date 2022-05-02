Every match, every tournament this season for the Pioneer wrestling team began with a reminder of what it had lost.
The Panthers began the winter campaign with heavy hearts, mere months after tragedy struck their team. In August, Nate Schwartz and Alex Schenk, two 2021 PCS graduates and former members of the wrestling team, died in a car crash. Their passing was never far from the team’s minds this year.
“We’ve had a lot of solid teams over the years,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “I think since 2013 we’ve finished either No. 1 or No. 2 in the Big 30 ranking. The thing that made this group special is the fact that it actually came from tragedy.”
Edwards, whose team won this year’s Big 30 Team of the Year, finishing atop the ranking of teams in the Times Herald’s coverage area, said honoring Schenk and Schwartz gave his team focus this year.
“During the course of the year we had a memorial flag some of the seniors had made and we decided to dedicate this season to Nate and Alex,” Edwards said. “I think it was really special to see how, not only did our four seniors who led us to these championships, how they helped bring up this group of ninth graders that really took off.”
That flag accompanied the Panthers until the final weekend of the season.
“We flew the flag for every match,” Edwards said. “It was a whole season of dedication. All the way ‘til the end, Dan Kirsch wrestled for third and fourth in the state tournament, he carried the flag out to the corner with him. That was our last match of the year, so from our very first match to our very last match.”
PIONEER WENT 11-2 in duals this year.
By season’s end, the Panthers won the Section 6 Class B championship and sent three wrestlers (Daniel Kirsch, Brady Heckathorn and Donald Bennett) to the state championship tournament.
Both of Pioneer’s losses occurred early in the season to strong teams: Section 6 small school champion Newfane and state dual meet semifinal qualifier Starpoint.
“We had a really young team, really inexperienced,” Edwards said. “We graduated seven seniors from the 2021 team. So we had to replace a lot of pieces. Expectation-wise, our expectations have remained the same every year. We always want to win our division, we’re looking to be the sectional team champions and try to get as many guys on the state podium as possible. Those are our goals every year coming into the year. It was really neat to see this group of young kids live up to those expectations.”
DAN KIRSCH, a senior, and juniors Heckathorn and Xander Kirsch all made the 2022 Big 30 Wrestling All-Star team. The elder Kirsch finished his career with a 173-18 record after winning class and sectional titles and finishing fourth in the NYSPHSAA tournament. Both Xander (106 career wins) and Heckathorn (93 career wins) won their classes and the latter was a sectional runner-up.
“Danny’s a senior, so he had the credentials,” Edwards said of his team’s leadership. “He placed four in the state tournament two years ago when we had a state tournament, then he placed fourth again this year. Credentials-wise, Dan was the guy. Actually Xander was probably our best wrestler almost the entire season leading into it and Brady’s a kid who was a sectional finalist last year in the shortened season; this year he got himself in the sectional final again.
“It wasn’t just one particular kid, some kids led by example like Danny, Xander, Brady, but other kids were great leaders in the room, like Don Bennett and Jack Lacy. Those were kids that really helped mentor our young kids coming through because we had so many young kids this season.”
This season continued a near-decade of dominance in its league. Since January 2013, the Panthers have not lost a league dual in either ECIC Division II or III. Edwards thinks there’s a reason for that level of consistency.
“The consistent thing is that all these kids come from the Pioneer community,” he said. “All these kids are born to families that understand the value of hard work and commitment and in order to be successful in wrestling those are the things that we need. So you talk about a group of kids year in and year out, we’ve had, you go back to 2013, multiple teams in nine or 10 years, just a variety of teams, but they all come from one community. I think that’s the one consistent (thing), that our community still has a value on hard work, our community still has a value on toughness and in the sport of wrestling those things are key.”