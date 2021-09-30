The Portville volleyball team is still looking for that perfect ending it enjoyed so often in the last decade.
In 2019, the Panthers came up just shy of the biggest prize in the state, falling in the NYSPHSAA Class C championship. Portville had won state titles in four out of five seasons before that (2017 and 2018 in Class C and 2014 and 2015 in Class D). Then came a pandemic that delayed the 2020 season into the spring of 2021 and New York canceled its state championships due to the compressed schedule and travel concerns.
With that in mind, Portville went as far as any team could last spring: winning a sectional title. But for those who remember the trip to states two years ago, the loss still stings.
“I think there was so much momentum building up (in 2020) with those kids after that; they were fired up and ready to do everything they could do to get back there and defend it and not let that happen again and then COVID hit,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “It just deflated everything. Then to finally get a season and get on the court, I think it was bittersweet. They were very happy to just be playing, if it meant nobody could go to states that was OK, we just wanted to play.”
THE PANDEMIC disrupted Portville’s campaign as five starters had to quarantine late in the season and returned just before the playoffs.
“It was a little rough,” Unverdorben said. “They got back and I think it actually made them appreciate it even more and they were just on fire to wrap up their season. I think the seniors did a fantastic job leading the underclassmen to that, ‘Hey, we’re going out on a bang because this is it. It’s over for us and we know that, so we’re going to play hard and play fast and do everything we’ve been trained to do for many, many years.’ And they did.
“So coming back now off of that, I think there’s still some of that left inside them from the 2019 defeat. We have our setter back and she’s a go-getter and she inspires and gets her teammates pretty pumped up and they’ll follow her. That’s a good player to have on your side of the court I think.”
That setter, now-senior Kylie Blessing, is a returning CCAA Central Co-MVP and All-Western New York Small School first-team all-star now in her fourth starting season. Junior outside hitter Tori Unverdorben, sophomore middle blocker/outside hitter Olivia Cook both have two years of starting experience. The Panthers graduated four starters, putting the elder Unverdorben in a familiar position.
“That’s a hard pill to swallow in more ways than one: you miss them as amazing people, but also as great volleyball players,” she said. “We have two seniors this year — of course, Kylie Blessing’s one of them running our offense and she’s been doing it since she was a freshman. It’s huge having a really good setter. Other than that, we’re fairly young as always: it seems like I graduate everybody but why am I young every year too? But this is a good group of kids. They’re hard workers, they’ve got a lot going on for themselves.”
This year, while the Panthers are a perfect 7-0 in regular season (non-tournament matches), they’re still using losses as fuel as they prepare for the postseason (Portville is in Class C2 this year). Portville routinely plays in ultra-competitive tournaments and has faced St. Mary’s of Lancaster and Victor, two of the top-ranked teams in the region by USA Today. In both instances, Portville won the first set in best-of-three matches and even got to match point in the second, but couldn’t close out the win.
“You’re going to have to work really hard to close the set out against teams like St. Mary’s, Victor and Mercy, those are some big, big programs, amazing programs and great volleyball players,” Unverdorben said. “So we’ll see St. Mary’s next Friday (on the road), and we are also traveling to see Our Lady of Mercy in October. So they’ll be another couple (of) really great tests for us before we head into playoffs. I think if there’s anything we’ve learned is we’re learning from our losses. Losses are not bad things, we don’t like them, but they can be really good for us especially in the beginning of the season.”
Unverdorben stressed that even in those setbacks, her team has always given great effort and made good decisions.
“It’s just tidying things up, getting things cleaned up a little bit more and keep doing what you’re doing,” she said. “We didn’t lose those matches because of anything we did poorly, we did the same things, maybe we needed to change it up a little. I don’t know. But when everything’s working for you, you usually don’t try to change.”
DOWN THE road, Allegany-Limestone has enjoyed a breakout start to the season at 9-2 through September. The Gators suffered just their second loss on Wednesday in a five-set thriller with Jamestown.
After going 7-8 in his first season coaching the Gators in the spring, A-L coach Shawn Haseley said he expected his team to take a step forward this year.
“I expected this group to be exactly where it’s at,” Haseley said. “There are four tremendous seniors leading the way who have put in the time and effort all throughout their high school career to excel at this very time, led by Jenna Louser, who is one of the best hitters the school has ever seen. So this is where I expected the team to be and they have met the expectations and at points even exceeded it.”
Louser, a senior middle hitter and returning first-team league all-star, is joined by fellow returning starters Madison Callen (junior outside hitter), Sydney Ulasewicz (senior libero), Maris Parmalee (senior defensive specialist), Katie Furlong (senior setter) and Isabella Baldwin (junior outside hitter).
“This group’s ability to never give up and to know that even when things don’t seem to be going well, they find that extra gear,” Haseley said of what has impressed him so far “They have that ability to put the past aside and even if we just lost a set, the mood immediately goes to how can we win the next one. The girls seem to really buy in to the fact that we are a really good team and that we do control a lot of what goes on the court and if we start feeling more positively then we play better out on the court.”
Haseley said the CCAA Central division, led by Portville, is “ultra competitive,” so he’s eager to see how his players handle their rematches in league play this month.
“What I’m looking for now is the girls to really take that next step of quickening up the offense, becoming more precise with our passing, making sure that everything is moving towards where we should be by the end of the season,” he said. “We are a constantly evolving team and just because we were good the first half of the league schedule, now we’ve got to put it into gear (for) the second half because all the other teams are going to be improving just as much as we are. That’s the goal and the motto that we can’t stop and we won’t stop because others won’t either. They’re going to continue improving and the ‘can’t stop, won’t stop’ mentality just needs to keep going.”
ALLEGANY LIMESTONE
Coach:
Shawn Haseley
League:
CCAA Central
Roster:
Jenna Louser (sr., MH); Madison Callen (jr., OH); Sydney Ulasewicz (sr., L); Maris Parmelee (sr., DS); Katie Furlong (sr., S); Isabella Baldwin (jr., OH); Kyrin Labella (jr., DS); Katie Riley (jr., RS); Gialine Haid (jr., DS); Ellie Strade (jr., DS); Alaina Quattrone (soph., RS); Tullah Hasselberg (soph., MH); Molly McCarthy (soph., MH)
ARCHBISHOP WALSH
Coach:
Cassidy Glover
League:
Independent Athletic Conference
Roster:
Alex Hayes (sr., 5-2, S); Clarissa Smith (sr., 5-7, OH); Kara Valandra (jr., 5-6, OH); Payton Howard (jr., 5-6, OH); Bobbi Kirkwood (jr., 5-6, MH); Chloe Stanczykowski (fr., 5-6, MH); Mychal Forney (fr., 5-5, OH); Maddison Vinelli (8th., 5-6, MH); Telise Knoxsah (8th, 5-4, MH)
From the coach:
“After an unorthodox season in 2020, we have a great group of young ladies. These young women are ready and willing to step up to the 2021 season ahead of them. The now returning seniors are eager to step into new leadership roles, in the footsteps of their four graduate predecessors. The team is fresh and enthusiastic to begin the upcoming season.”
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach:
Kim Jones
League:
CCAA East
Roster:
Brielee Green (sr., OH); Aliza Baker (sr., RS); Mackenzie Rogan (jr., S); Joslyn Harris (soph., L); Ella Golley (sr., OH); Brynn Gabel (soph., MH); Hailie Covell (sr., RS); Becca Covell (jr., OH); Sara Pilon (sr., MH)
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach:
Katie Auge
League:
CCAA East
Roster:
Tristin Bomberry (jr., M); Lita Conklin (jr., RS/OH); Chloe Hoffman (jr., RS); Allison Rowland (jr., OH); Dalayla Alexander (soph., L); Gracie Conklin (soph., DS); Cora Norton (soph., OH); Skylar Schroeder (soph., RS); Natalee Leiper (fr., S)
From the coach:
“I believe this season will be a ‘building year.’ With each and every practice and game, our goal is to continue to improve throughout the season. We are young in terms of experience (with only 3 players who have played at this level — Allison Rowland, Cora Norton & Lita Conklin), so we will continue to learn throughout the season and keep growing as a team. This season will be my first year coaching where I do not have any seniors on our team, which also means that everything we do this fall will hopefully roll-over into our season next year. I can’t wait to see the progress that we will make this season.”
OLEAN
Coach:
Carrie Peters
League:
CCAA Central
Roster:
Logan Baer (jr., 5-2, S); Makenna Pancio (sr., 5-7, L); Jemini Fayson (jr., 5-7, OH/OPP); Adele Dwaileebe (sr., 5-8, OH); Mercedes Colbert (sr., 5-7, OH/OPP); Michelle Droney (jr., 5-11, MB); Leah Williams (sr., 5-9, MB); Kiley Anastasia (sr., 5-8, OPP)
PORTVILLE
Coach:
Kelly Unverdorben
League:
CCAA Central
Roster:
Kylie Blessing (sr., 5-9, S); Tori Unverdorben (jr., 5-7, OH); Olivia Cook (soph., 5-9, MB/OH); Samantha Steadman (jr., 5-10, OH/MB); Lillian Bentley (soph., 6-0, MB); Jillian Stebbins (jr., S/L, 5-4); Lizzie Chapman (sr., 5-5, L/DS); Ava Haynes (soph., 5-9, MB/RS); Natalie Maurer (jr., 5-10, MB/RS)
SALAMANCA
Coach:
Casey Cutting
League:
CCAA East
Roster: Jillian Rea (sr., S); Taylor Fuller (MB); Bella Wolfe (soph., MB/OH); Karina Crouse (soph., OH); Aliyah Lee (sr., D); Madison Hoag (soph., L); Marijah Skye (soph.); Lezly McComber (fr.)