RANDOLPH — The expectations could hardly be higher.
Coming off a sectional championship season, one might expect a small school football team to have to reload. But not this year for the Randolph Cardinals.
The Cardinals went 10-1 last season, going unbeaten until the Class D Far West Regional. And when the season ended, they said goodbye to four seniors and the rest of the team went to work trying to get even farther in 2022.
But it’s not exactly true to say Randolph has the same team as last year: this one is even stronger.
“They all got bigger,” Randolph coach Brent Brown said. “This group probably got in the weight room more than any group I’ve seen all winter long. We’ve got some size, got some speed and they’re a year older. Sometimes just the year between junior and senior, the kids mature. (Jaiden) Huntington, when we lost last fall, he couldn’t grow a beard and now he can grow a beard. That’s what happens during that year. So they’ve filled out a little bit.”
Randolph has three returning Big 30 All-Stars, including 2021 Big 30 Player of the Year, running back/defensive back Xander Hind, who ran for 1,837 yards and 24 touchdowns, along with two-way lineman Ryan Carpenter and Huntington, a tight end/middle linebacker.
Among those four graduated seniors was fullback/safety Luke Pagett, also a Big 30 All-Star.
With such roster continuity, Brown expects the Cardinals to follow the same formula as last year, and many Randolph teams before it: a strong running game and stout defense.
“We’re only replacing a couple of kids on both sides,” Brown said. “Both our safeties on defense, that will be some work for us there but offensively we lose a wideout, which for us, we don’t throw it that much, so it’s teaching someone how to stalk block and then our fullback, we had a couple kids working in and out of there already last year. So it should be the same, we’re going to try to do the same stuff.”
Randolph returned to championship form last year, reaching the sectional final for the first time since 2014, the last year of a New York State Class D championship three-peat. It took some lumps, going 4-4 in 2019 and 2-4 in the spring 2021 season.
“We’d been so young that this year’s group of seniors who were juniors last year kind of took over the leadership role and the few seniors we did have were also (leaders),” Brown said. “It was a talented group. They’d won all through midgets and everything and so that spring just kind of left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth. You could tell the difference, just Week 1, on the sidelines and everything else, it was a completely different atmosphere and ended up being a good year, it was fun.”
Randolph didn’t just have a strong offseason in the weight room; it played 7-on-7 through the summer.
“We did 7-on-7 at Jamestown, we got in a tournament up in Rochester and we did a little bit of 11-on-11 with Curt (Fischer) down at Falconer,” Brown said. “Our numbers were good, the kids did quite a bit. We actually did more than we’ve ever done probably in the summer. We had (to deal with) COVID the last couple years, so it was tough, but we did quite a bit this summer.”
Randolph showed what it could do last year. Now, it wants to play with a corresponding amount of confidence. Brown cited a bit of “panic” his team encountered in its closest game of the year, a 28-22 loss to Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in the Far West Regional.
“It just seemed like after the spring (last year), when we got to last fall, they just got to get a little bit of confidence,” Brown said. “Even in that last game, you’re behind and a little bit of panic. This group now has to have some confidence that they can stack up against anybody and no matter what happens, we keep playing and no panic. That, I think, is the last hurdle we’ve got to get over.”
Brown calls the offense for Randolph, while his main assistants Nate Armella and Jeff Pagett primarily coach defense and linemen, respectively. Chad Slade and JJ Peterson coach the junior varsity while many former Cardinals players have come back to help as volunteer coaches, including Luke Pagett, Josh Bush, Kane Carlson and Jake Brown and Josh Brown, Brent’s sons.
“The kids that graduate, a lot of times, like to come back and help us and we welcome that with open arms,” Brown said. “They come in and they know the kids and they help us do scout team stuff and everything.”
While the Cardinals will dream of making it back to Syracuse to bid for their sixth state title (after 2005, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014), Brown isn’t looking past a competitive group of Section 6 Class D teams, including Franklinville/Ellicottville, Clymer/Sherman/Panama and Portville. Cattaraugus-Little Valley also holds over in the Class D while Wilson and Gowanda/Pine Valley both moved to D from C last year while Frewsburg returned to 11-man football at this level.
“Typically whoever wins when you have a tough Class D like this has a shot to do something, because you’re playing tough games every week,” Brown said. “We’re loaded in the beginning. We’ve got Salamanca non-league and then we’ve got CSP then F/E, boom-boom.
“We’ll get tested right out of the gate and we’ll see how we fare with that. It could be anybody and that’s a good year. It’s a fun year when it’s like that.”
Ahead of his 10th year as Cardinals head coach after many as an assistant under legendary coach Pat Slater, Brown sounded energized by this group.
“This will be a fun year regardless of how it turns out,” he said. “A great bunch of kids too. I love these guys, just to be around them. We get done with practice and nobody wants to go home, they all sit in the locker room and they’re laughing. It’s just a really tight group of kids and it’s fun.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Owen Nelson, senior, 5-9, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
Tristan Farnham, junior, 5-11, 155, wide receiver/defensive back
Carson Conley, senior, 6-3, 185, quarterback/defensive back
Xander Hind, senior, 5-9, 185, running back/defensive back
Payton Slade, senior, 5-10, 170, running back/linebacker
Jacob Dexter, junior, 6-0, 180, offensive line/defensive line
Elial Bryan, junior, 5-10, 210, offensive line/defensive end
Dillon Schrader, senior, 6-0, 200, offensive line/defensive line
Maverick Adams, junior, 6-0, 195, running back/defensive end
Preston Burrows, senior, 6-2, 290, offensive line/defensive line
Ryan Carpenter, senior, 6-2, 275, offensive line/defensive line
Sterling Skye, senior, 5-11, 180, offensive line/defensive end
Jaiden Huntington, senior, 6-4, 225, tight end/middle linebacker
ALSO LETTERING were:
Calan Gumhalter, junior, 5-7, 130, wide receiver/linebacker
Talon Rowland, junior, 5-11, 150, wide receiver/defensive back
Michael Bohall, junior, 5-10, 165, running back/linebacker
Caleb Dewald, junior, 5-11, 170, offensive line/defensive line
Gavin Stearns, junior, 6-1, 185, offensive line/defensive end
Holden Bruyere, senior, 6-1, 285, offensive line/defensive line
Cameron Taylor, junior, 6-1, 200, offensive line/defensive end
Ethan Johnson, junior, 6-0, 240, offensive line/defensive line
David Root, junior, 5-9, 160, tight end/defensive end
Joe Nottingham, senior, 5-10, 155, wide receiver/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks
: Conley, O. Nelson
Running Backs
: Hind, Farnham, Adams, Slade, Bohall, Connor Braley (soph., 5-9, 160)
Ends/Receivers
: O. Nelson, Farnham, J. Huntington, Gumhalter, Rowland, D. Root, Wyatt Weaver (soph., 5-9, 155), Warrior Kaltenbach (soph., 5-10, 165), Dom Clark (soph., 5-9, 145), Baker Huntington (soph., 6-0, 155), Mason Garman (jr., 5-10, 165), Nate Hann (soph., 6-1, 175), Nottingham
Guards/Tackles
: Bryan, Carpenter, Skye, Dexter, Burrows, Dewald, Bruyere, Taylor, Johnson, Connor Hardin (jr., 5-10, 200), David Malone (soph., 5-10, 175), Luke Nieman (jr., 5-11, 225)
Centers
: Schrader, Stearns, Allen Root (soph., 5-8, 200)
Kickers
: Griffin Nelson (soph., 5-9, 145), Carpenter, Huntington
Defense
Ends
: Bryan, Adams, Skye, Stearns, D. Root, B. Huntington, Taylor
Guards/Tackles
: Dexter, Schrader, Burrows, Carpenter, Dewald, Bruyere, Johnson, Kaleb Ling (sr., 6-0, 225), A. Root, Hardin, Nieman
Linebackers
: Slade, Huntington, Farnham, Gumhalter, Bohall, Braley, Weaver, Malone, Nottingham
Defensive Backs
: O. Nelson, Conley, Hind, Rowland, Kaltenbach, Clark, Garman, Hann
THE SCHEDULE: