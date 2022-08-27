Randolph lettermen

Twenty-three letterwinners from last year’s 10-1 Randolph football team, champions in Section 6 Class D, return for coach Brent Brown this fall. Front row (from left): David Root, Caleb Dewald, Calan Gumhalter, Owen Nelson, Xander Hind, Joe Nottingham, Michael Bohall. Middle row: Ethan Johnson, Tristan Farnham, Jacob Dexter, Elial Bryan, Maverick Adams, Dillon Scrader, Ryan Carpenter, Payton Slade, Sterling Skye. Back row: Cameron Taylor, Talon Rowland, Gavin Stearns, Jaiden Huntington, Carson Conley, Holden Bruyere, Preston Burrows.

 Sam Wilson/Olean Times Herald

RANDOLPH — The expectations could hardly be higher.

Coming off a sectional championship season, one might expect a small school football team to have to reload. But not this year for the Randolph Cardinals.

 

