ALLEGANY — Cooper Wilczewski scored the only goal in Saturday’s Gator Cup Large School championship, delivering a title for the home team.
Allegany-Limestone blanked Bradford just days after the Owls netted 11 goals in the first round against International Prep. The Gators improved to 2-0 with a 1-0 win, their second clean sheet of the tournament.
Wilczewski scored in the 68th minute with an unassisted goal that proved to be the difference.
Joshua Nolder made six saves for the Gators.
A-L has this week off before beginning league play on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in a rematch with Olean, who the Gators defeated 2-0 on Friday in the Gator Cup.
GATOR CUPLarge School ConsolationInternational Prep 3, Olean 2ALLEGANY — Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Olean’s Brody Frame and Alex Linderman scored to take an early second-half lead, but the Huskies could not hold on.
Irakiza Faustin scored twice in the second half to help International Prep hold off the Huskies (0-2). Olivier Dewayo also scored for I-Prep in the first half.
Braylon Torres made five saves for Olean.
Small School ChampionshipEllicottville 4, Portville 2ALLEGANY — With a come-from-behind win, Ellicottville (2-0) defeated Portville (1-1) to claim the Eagles’ first ever Gator Cup championship title.
While the Eagles may have shut out Avoca/Prattsburgh in their opening game of the tournament, they saw themselves conceding an early goal to the Panthers. Only four minutes in, Marcus Wilson opened the scoring with an assist from Garrett Reynolds. However, the lead would not last long as Ellicottville would strike back just one minute later. Sam Edwards scored all four of Ellicottvile’s goals in the fixture. His first, assisted by Maddox Johnson, tied the game.
After the early blitz of goals, the next would not come until the second half as Edwards scored two minutes in, this time assisted by Christopher Edwards. He completed his hat-trick in the 58th minute assisted by Tosh Klein but the Panthers still made sure they had a chance in the game as they brought the score within one courtesy of a goal by Brady German late in the second half. But Edwards later buried that goal with another one of his own and put the game to bed.
It was a busy day in net for Portville’s Troy VanSickle who made eight saves in the game. Meanwhile, Evan Bauer had a quieter time with three saves to his name.
“Troy (VanSickle) played an amazing game in net (for Portville),” Ellicottville coach Matt Finn said. “This is the first time Ellicottville has ever won the Gator Cup.”