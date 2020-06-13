It wasn’t the type of day you’d expect to catch a single fish. A hot, bright sun beamed down from a cloudless sky and the humidity was terrible. Still, it was cooler on the water than shore and I motored up to Young’s Point on Chautauqua Lake to cast for muskie.
After just a few minutes I had a hit and lost a muskie over 20 pounds. I was sick, but surprised I’d had a hit at all. Before noon that morning I’d seen over a dozen big, big ‘lunge, fought three more and didn’t land a single one.
What a brutal emotional trauma that was; I was terribly disappointed and half broiled by the pitiless sun, but even without a trophy it had been an extremely exciting morning. When the big muskies quit moving I motored back to camp for lunch, three aspirin and a much-needed icy drink.
Mom and Dad had the exact same experience as I. Mom hooked into a huge muskellunge that towed the canoe all over Maple Bay, only to escape right at the net. Dad had several hits and lost a giant himself. Both of them still looked pale underneath their sun tans, but that’s what losing a hot water tanked sized muskie will do to you. The sorrowful lamenting that took place over our lunch put a funeral to shame.
I had tried a big spinner since they hook well, but the muskie ignored it. They were hungry for Suick’s that morning and wouldn’t look at anything else. For some strange reason I couldn’t get the hooks to bite. Muskellunge are difficult to get to strike, harder to hook and wonderful at escaping. They will drain you physically and emotionally. I often find myself hating them.
As we ate our lunch we wondered why the biggest muskies were hitting at all on such a bright, hot day. Usually, blue bird weather is the worst fishing possible. Around 3 that afternoon a thunderstorm blew in and we hooked and landed a couple nice muskies 36 to 40 inches just before it, but nothing like the leviathans that were moving in the morning. Did the big fish feel the storm coming hours in advance? I believe so, but who knows?
Game fish are predators and eager to catching a meal with the least possible effort. When feeding, they will ignore healthy prey and nab the wounded minnow first, it just makes sense. Most lures appear in some degree to be acting unnaturally and are easier to see, track and ambush than the erratically darting natural meals hiding in the weeds. For these reasons, artificial lures often out catch live bait.
Can external stimulus effect fish feeding? They certainly can. Fish are very sensitive to barometric pressure. Fishing success usually falls off during a rising or high barometer. A low or falling barometer usually turns fish on, muskies like it 30 or below. Notice I didn’t say always, these rules are generally true, but I would never hesitate to fish during a falling barometer, the odds being on your side.
Light intensity can also be a contributing factor stimulating feeding. Generally, low light conditions produce better summer fishing than bright sunshine. Perhaps bait fish feel safer in low light and move around more. Bigger fish also seem to feel safer and more aggressive in lower light levels. Usually morning, evening and overcast days produce.
Fish are also very sensitive to the relative positions of the sun and moon in relationship to the earth. I always look at the solunar tables to see which time of day is the best to be on the water. You may laugh at this notion, but over the years I have found those tables to very accurate at predicting fish activity. They may hit 30 minutes early or later than the predicted time, but once you discover the pattern, it will hold for the week.
Just because fish have an empty belly doesn’t guarantee they’ll feed. Sometimes I wish I could say the same about myself, if you know what I mean! Anyway, you can fish the same areas day after day with little luck, then a storm will blow through or the barometric pressure change and the fish turn on. You’re certain they’re feeding heavily, but when you open them up their stomachs are completely empty! What? This means they’ve had an empty gullet for some time, but didn’t hit the exact same lure yesterday.
A big bass with a belly full of crabs still has crab remains in his gullet three days or more after eating. A big muskie will gobble a large sucker and not hit for two to three weeks. These examples show a fish with an empty belly hasn’t feed in some time but, just because their belly is empty doesn’t guarantee the fish will be feeding. What it does mean is the next major, positive stimulus will most likely turn them on to your lures.
Another turn on is the sudden appearance of a large quantity of feed. Such things as a large fly hatch will stimulate trout on a stream or walleyes in 20 feet of water. As the larvae hatch, minnows begin feeding and the predators go after the minnows, larvae or both. A heavy rain that raises the creeks and washes worms and other feed will turn on the big browns. Always check your fish’s stomach and see what’s there and then try to determine what’s taking place and why.
If you’re experiencing a flat calm a sudden breeze popping up strong enough to create steady waves can stimulate a short feeding window.
Your ability to accurately predict when fish may strike can lead a fishermen to one of those days he never forgets. If you’ve had two weeks of hot, dry weather and a rainy day is forecast, be on the water if at all possible. The fish have feed only lightly if at all during this period, the barometer’s high, the light bright, the minnows reluctant to move around. The coming storm front will bring a rapid drop in barometric pressure, dim light, and a lively wind and bait fish activity.
For a magic hour the biggest fish in the lake will start prowling the waters with murder in their hearts and now’s the time to be fishing. If the storm front coincides with a major Solunar Feeding period, watch out! Anything is possible, in fact, almost certain! Most of my biggest fish of all species has been caught in conditions exactly like those.
But, dear reader, why do fish feed at other unlikely times, when experience has proven they shouldn’t be feeding at all? I, for one, haven’t the slightest idea and doubt I ever will.
Best of luck and good fishing!